Get document revisions and transactions

The History API lets you request document revisions by a timestamp or a revision ID. All requests have to be authenticated.

Get a document revision

GET /v2021-06-07/data/history/:dataset/documents/:documentId

Returns a document as it was at a point in the past as JSON. This endpoint behaves exactly same as the doc endpoint. It applies current access control for every revision of the document.

Gotcha

Current Access Control means if you're able to access the document today, you'll be able to access all the previous revisions of the document.

Query Parameters

  • revision string

    Revision ID (_rev) to fetch.

  • timedatetime

    Time for which the document is fetched.

Since these parameters are conflicting with each other, if both specified in a request, request fails hard.

Example

Request with timestamp:

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/documents/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?time=2019-05-28T17:18:39Z"

This will return a JSON payload:

{
  "documents": [
    {
      "_createdAt": "2019-03-25T15:16:09Z",
      "_id": "b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06",
      "_rev": "mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks",
      "_type": "author",
      "_updatedAt": "2019-05-28T17:16:43Z",
      "name": "dsfasdflol"
    }
  ]
}

Gotcha

The timestamp is matched against the time of the transaction in the backend, and not the timestamps in the document. In most cases these will align, but if you have imported documents with the timestamps already set, there will be a discrepancy.

Request with revision id:

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/documents/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?revision=mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"

This will return a JSON payload:

{
  "documents": [
    {
      "_createdAt": "2019-03-25T15:16:09Z",
      "_id": "b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06",
      "_rev": "mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks",
      "_type": "author",
      "_updatedAt": "2019-05-28T17:16:43Z",
      "name": "dsfasdflol"
    }
  ]
}

Get transactions for documents

GET /v2021-06-07/data/history/:dataset/transactions/:document_ids

Returns an NDJSON (Newline Delimited JSON) containing transactions for the given document ids.

URL parameter document_ids are document ids separated by comma.

Query Parameters

  • excludeContentboolean

    Exclude the document contents from the responses.

  • fromTimedatetime

    Time from which the transactions are fetched.

  • toTimedatetime

    Time until the transactions are fetched.

  • fromTransactionstring

    Transaction ID (Or, Revision ID) from which the transactions are fetched.

  • toTransactionstring

    Transaction ID (Or, Revision ID) until the transactions are fetched.

  • authorsstring

    Comma separated list of authors to filter the transactions by.

  • reverseboolean

    Return transactions in reverse order.

  • limitinteger

    Limit the number of returned transactions.

Gotcha

You are required to set excludeContent as true for now.

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/transactions/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?excludeContent=true"

This outputs a NDJSON payload:

{"id":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks","timestamp":"2019-05-28T17:16:43.151928Z","author":"pDYrmFKn7","mutations":[{"create":{"_id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","_rev":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"}},{"delete":{"id":"drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}}],"documentIDs":["b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06"]}
{"id":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84ckxR","timestamp":"2019-05-28T17:18:39.223739Z","author":"pDYrmFKn7","mutations":[{"patch":{"id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","ifRevisionID":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"}},{"createOrReplace":{"_id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","_rev":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"}},{"delete":{"id":"drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}}],"documentIDs":["b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06"]}
{"id":"3wHuOovAQT3V1vksbN2QtG","timestamp":"2019-06-11T13:06:02.028674Z","author":"psb9Tdtwv","mutations":[{"delete":{"id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}},{"delete":{"id":"drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}}],"documentIDs":["b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06"]}

