History
Get document revisions and transactions
The History API lets you request document revisions by a timestamp or a revision ID. All requests have to be authenticated.
GET /v2021-06-07/data/history/:dataset/documents/:documentId
Returns a document as it was at a point in the past as JSON. This endpoint behaves exactly same as the doc endpoint. It applies current access control for every revision of the document.
Gotcha
Current Access Control means if you're able to access the document today, you'll be able to access all the previous revisions of the document.
Since these parameters are conflicting with each other, if both specified in a request, request fails hard.
Request with timestamp:
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/documents/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?time=2019-05-28T17:18:39Z"
This will return a JSON payload:
{
"documents": [
{
"_createdAt": "2019-03-25T15:16:09Z",
"_id": "b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06",
"_rev": "mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks",
"_type": "author",
"_updatedAt": "2019-05-28T17:16:43Z",
"name": "dsfasdflol"
}
]
}
Gotcha
The timestamp is matched against the time of the transaction in the backend, and not the timestamps in the document. In most cases these will align, but if you have imported documents with the timestamps already set, there will be a discrepancy.
Request with revision id:
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/documents/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?revision=mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"
This will return a JSON payload:
{
"documents": [
{
"_createdAt": "2019-03-25T15:16:09Z",
"_id": "b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06",
"_rev": "mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks",
"_type": "author",
"_updatedAt": "2019-05-28T17:16:43Z",
"name": "dsfasdflol"
}
]
}
GET /v2021-06-07/data/history/:dataset/transactions/:document_ids
Returns an NDJSON (Newline Delimited JSON) containing transactions for the given document ids.
URL parameter
document_ids are document ids separated by comma.
excludeContentboolean
Exclude the document contents from the responses.
fromTimedatetime
Time from which the transactions are fetched.
toTimedatetime
Time until the transactions are fetched.
fromTransactionstring
Transaction ID (Or, Revision ID) from which the transactions are fetched.
toTransactionstring
Transaction ID (Or, Revision ID) until the transactions are fetched.
authorsstring
Comma separated list of authors to filter the transactions by.
reverseboolean
Return transactions in reverse order.
limitinteger
Limit the number of returned transactions.
Gotcha
You are required to set
excludeContent as
true for now.
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/transactions/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?excludeContent=true"
This outputs a NDJSON payload:
{"id":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks","timestamp":"2019-05-28T17:16:43.151928Z","author":"pDYrmFKn7","mutations":[{"create":{"_id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","_rev":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"}},{"delete":{"id":"drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}}],"documentIDs":["b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06"]}
{"id":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84ckxR","timestamp":"2019-05-28T17:18:39.223739Z","author":"pDYrmFKn7","mutations":[{"patch":{"id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","ifRevisionID":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"}},{"createOrReplace":{"_id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","_rev":"mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"}},{"delete":{"id":"drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}}],"documentIDs":["b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06"]}
{"id":"3wHuOovAQT3V1vksbN2QtG","timestamp":"2019-06-11T13:06:02.028674Z","author":"psb9Tdtwv","mutations":[{"delete":{"id":"b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}},{"delete":{"id":"drafts.b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06","purge":false}}],"documentIDs":["b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06"]}