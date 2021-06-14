The History API lets you request document revisions by a timestamp or a revision ID. All requests have to be authenticated.

Get a document revision

GET /v2021-06-07/data/history/:dataset/documents/:documentId

Returns a document as it was at a point in the past as JSON. This endpoint behaves exactly same as the doc endpoint. It applies current access control for every revision of the document.

Gotcha Current Access Control means if you're able to access the document today, you'll be able to access all the previous revisions of the document.

Query Parameters

revision string Revision ID (_rev) to fetch.

time datetime Time for which the document is fetched.

Since these parameters are conflicting with each other, if both specified in a request, request fails hard.

Example

Request with timestamp:

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/documents/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?time=2019-05-28T17:18:39Z"

This will return a JSON payload:

{ "documents" : [ { "_createdAt" : "2019-03-25T15:16:09Z" , "_id" : "b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06" , "_rev" : "mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks" , "_type" : "author" , "_updatedAt" : "2019-05-28T17:16:43Z" , "name" : "dsfasdflol" } ] }

Gotcha The timestamp is matched against the time of the transaction in the backend, and not the timestamps in the document. In most cases these will align, but if you have imported documents with the timestamps already set, there will be a discrepancy.

Request with revision id:

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/documents/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?revision=mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks"

This will return a JSON payload:

{ "documents" : [ { "_createdAt" : "2019-03-25T15:16:09Z" , "_id" : "b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06" , "_rev" : "mXlLqCPElh7uu0wm84cjks" , "_type" : "author" , "_updatedAt" : "2019-05-28T17:16:43Z" , "name" : "dsfasdflol" } ] }

Get transactions for documents

GET /v2021-06-07/data/history/:dataset/transactions/:document_ids

Returns an NDJSON (Newline Delimited JSON) containing transactions for the given document ids.

URL parameter document_ids are document ids separated by comma.

Query Parameters

excludeContent boolean Exclude the document contents from the responses.

fromTime datetime Time from which the transactions are fetched.

toTime datetime Time until the transactions are fetched.

fromTransaction string Transaction ID (Or, Revision ID) from which the transactions are fetched.

toTransaction string Transaction ID (Or, Revision ID) until the transactions are fetched.

authors string Comma separated list of authors to filter the transactions by.

reverse boolean Return transactions in reverse order.

limit integer Limit the number of returned transactions.

Gotcha You are required to set excludeContent as true for now.

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" "https://exx11uqh.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/history/test/transactions/b8b866a5-3546-47de-a15d-de149d058b06?excludeContent=true"

This outputs a NDJSON payload: