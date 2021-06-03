Studio React hooks is a collection of React hooks that makes it more convenient to work with documents in custom workflows and custom input components. The hooks provide access to document states as well as ways to perform operations on documents.

All hooks can be required from the @sanity/react-hooks package.

Hooks

Gotcha The hooks listed here are using a memory intensive local representation of the Sanity document and should not be used for more than a few documents at a time.

useEditState ( id, type ): Object

This hook provides information about a document's edit state.

Parameters

REQUIRED id string The document id to get the edit state of.

REQUIRED type string The document type.

Returns

Returns an object that contains the draft document if available, and the published document if available.

null will be returned if the document is not yet available. The returned object has the following properties

draft null | SanityDocument The draft version of the document.

published null | SanityDocument The published version of the document.

id string The id of the document.

type string The document type.

Example

import { useEditState } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { draft , published } = useEditState ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) if ( published && draft ) { return < > This document is published and has edits < / > } if ( published ) { return < > This document is published and has no draft < / > } if ( draft ) { return < > This document has a draft < / > } return < > This document does not exist < / > }

useValidationStatus ( id, type ): Object

Returns the validation result for a document.

Parameters

REQUIRED id string The document id to get the validation state of.

REQUIRED type string The document type.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

isValidating boolean Indicates if the document is currently being validated.

markers array An array of markers with validation. A marker has the following properties:

level: 'error' | 'warning'

item.message: 'A validation message'

Example

import { useValidationStatus } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { isValidating , markers } = useValidationStatus ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) if ( isValidating ) { return < > Validation in progress… < / > } if ( markers . length === 0 ) { return < > This document is ✨perfect✨ < / > } return ( < > This document has issues : < ul > { markers . map ( marker => < li > { marker . level } : { marker . item . message } < / li > ) } < / ul > < / > }

useSyncState ( id, type ): Object

This hook provides information about whether a document is currently being synced with the hosted data store or not. This hook is connected to a browser-local replica of the document. Every edit will go through this document and applied immediately. At regular intervals, the local edits will be synchronized with the server, and this hook will return information about whether local changes are currently synchronized. This hook is useful if you want to know in your component whether there are local changes currently being synced or not.

Parameters

REQUIRED id string The document id to get the sync state of.

REQUIRED type string The document type.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

isSyncing boolean Indicates if the document is currently being synced.

Example

import { useSyncState } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { isSyncing } = useSyncState ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) return < > { isSyncing ? ` Synchronizing… ` : ` Synchronized ` } < / > }

useConnectionState ( id, type ): Object

This hook returns a value indicating whether the document is currently connected to the hosted data store. This react hook returns information about the connection status of the local document.

Parameters

REQUIRED id string The document id to get the sync state of.

REQUIRED type string The document type.

Returns

Returns a string with one of the following values:

'connecting' | 'reconnecting' | 'connected'

It will return connecting if the document is currently being loaded, connected if the document is connected to the datastore or reconnecting if the connection is lost.

Example

import { useSyncState } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const syncState = useSyncState ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) if ( syncState === 'connecting' ) { return < > Loading document… < / > } if ( syncState === 'reconnecting' ) { return < > Connection lost . Reconnecting… < / > } if ( syncState === 'connected' ) { return < > Connected to data store… < / > } return null }

useDocumentOperation ( id, type ): Operations

This hook returns a set of operations for a given document. See the list of possible operations in the Operations section below. Each operation is an object that has a disabled and an execute method. The enabled property takes no parameters, and returns either false or a disabledReason string identifier. Each set of operation has its own set of disabledReason identifiers. Refer to the documentation for each operation below for more details.

Parameters

REQUIRED id string The id of the document.

REQUIRED type string The schema type of the document.

Operations

The hook consists of the following operations:

publish

This will publish the document.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

disabled false | string Returns one of the following values:

false

The operation is not disabled. LIVE_EDIT_ENABLED

The document is in live-edit mode. ALREADY_PUBLISHED

The document is already published and there are no draft edits. NO_CHANGES

The document is not published or there are no unpublished changes.

execute function Returns void

Example

This will only work in Studio for now.

import { useDocumentOperation } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { publish } = useDocumentOperation ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) return ( < button type = "button" disabled = { ! ! publish . disabled } onClick = { ( ) => publish . execute ( ) } > Publish < / button > ) }

delete

Use this operation to delete a document. Also exported as del so it can be used as a valid JavaScript identifier.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

disabled boolean | string Returns one of the following: false

The document doesn't exist (yet). NOTHING_TO_DELETE

execute function Returns void

Example

This will only work in Studio for now.

import { useDocumentOperation } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { del } = useDocumentOperation ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) return ( < button type = "button" disabled = { ! ! del . disabled } onClick = { ( ) => del . execute ( ) } > Delete < / button > ) }

patch

Use this to make modifications (mutations) to a document. The execute function is synchronous and the modifications will be applied immediately.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

disabled boolean Currently this always returns false .

execute function A function that executes patches. Takes an array of patches to perform and returns void.

Example

import { useDocumentOperation } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { patch } = useDocumentOperation ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) return ( < button type = "button" disabled = { ! ! patch . disabled } onClick = { ( ) => patch . execute ( [ { set : { title : 'Hello' } } ] ) } > Change title < / button > ) }

discardChanges

This operation provides a way to discard the current unpublished changes (if any).

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

disabled false | string Returns one of the following values: false Changes can be discarded. NO_CHANGES No unpublished changes exist for the document. NOT_PUBLISHED The document is not currently published.

execute function A function to run in order to discard current unpublished changes. Returns void.

unpublish

This operation unpublishes the document.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

disabled false | string Returns one of the following values: false

Changes can be discarded. LIVE_EDIT_ENABLED

liveEdit is enabled for the document type. NOT_PUBLISHED

The document is not currently published.

execute function A function to run in order to unpublish the document. Returns void.

Example

import { useDocumentOperation } from '@sanity/react-hooks' function MyComponent ( ) { const { unpublish } = useDocumentOperation ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) return ( < button type = "button" disabled = { ! ! unpublish . disabled } onClick = { ( ) => unpublish . execute ( ) } > Unpublish < / button > ) }

duplicate

This operation creates a duplicate of a document. It will create a new draft with the same contents as the current document. It will be disabled if the current document is empty (e.g. deleted or not yet created).

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties:

disabled false | string Returns one of the following: false

The operation is not disabled. NOTHING_TO_DUPLICATE

The operation is disabled because there current document is empty (e.g. deleted or not yet created)

execute(id) function A function to run in order to duplicate the document. Takes a document id as the first and only parameter. Returns void.

Example

import { useDocumentOperation } from '@sanity/react-hooks' import { v4 as uuid } from 'uuid' function MyComponent ( ) { const { duplicate } = useDocumentOperation ( 'someDocId' , 'someDocType' ) const onClick = ( ) => { const dupeId = uuid ( ) duplicate . execute ( dupeId ) } return ( < button type = "button" disabled = { Boolean ( duplicate . disabled ) } onClick = { onClick } > Duplicate < / button > ) }

restore

This operation makes it possible to restore a document to a previous revision.

Returns

Returns an object with the following properties: