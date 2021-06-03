Studio React hooks
A collection of convenient React hooks for working with the Studio
Studio React hooks is a collection of React hooks that makes it more convenient to work with documents in custom workflows and custom input components. The hooks provide access to document states as well as ways to perform operations on documents.
All hooks can be required from the
@sanity/react-hooks package.
Gotcha
The hooks listed here are using a memory intensive local representation of the Sanity document and should not be used for more than a few documents at a time.
useEditState(id, type):Object
This hook provides information about a document's edit state.
Returns an object that contains the draft document if available, and the published document if available.
null will be returned if the document is not yet available. The returned object has the following properties
import {useEditState} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {draft, published} = useEditState('someDocId', 'someDocType')
if (published && draft) {
return <>This document is published and has edits</>
}
if (published) {
return <>This document is published and has no draft</>
}
if (draft) {
return <>This document has a draft</>
}
return <>This document does not exist</>
}
useValidationStatus(id, type):Object
Returns the validation result for a document.
Returns an object with the following properties:
isValidatingboolean
Indicates if the document is currently being validated.
markersarray
An array of markers with validation. A marker has the following properties:
level: 'error' | 'warning'
item.message: 'A validation message'
import {useValidationStatus} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {isValidating, markers} = useValidationStatus('someDocId', 'someDocType')
if (isValidating) {
return <>Validation in progress…</>
}
if (markers.length === 0) {
return <>This document is ✨perfect✨</>
}
return (
<>
This document has issues:
<ul>
{markers.map(marker =>
<li>{marker.level}: {marker.item.message}</li>
)}
</ul>
</>
}
useSyncState(id, type):Object
This hook provides information about whether a document is currently being synced with the hosted data store or not. This hook is connected to a browser-local replica of the document. Every edit will go through this document and applied immediately. At regular intervals, the local edits will be synchronized with the server, and this hook will return information about whether local changes are currently synchronized. This hook is useful if you want to know in your component whether there are local changes currently being synced or not.
Returns an object with the following properties:
isSyncingboolean
Indicates if the document is currently being synced.
import {useSyncState} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {isSyncing} = useSyncState('someDocId', 'someDocType')
return <>{isSyncing ? `Synchronizing…` : `Synchronized`}</>
}
useConnectionState(id, type):Object
This hook returns a value indicating whether the document is currently connected to the hosted data store. This react hook returns information about the connection status of the local document.
Returns a string with one of the following values:
'connecting' | 'reconnecting' | 'connected'
It will return
connecting if the document is currently being loaded,
connected if the document is connected to the datastore or
reconnecting if the connection is lost.
import {useSyncState} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const syncState = useSyncState('someDocId', 'someDocType')
if (syncState === 'connecting') {
return <>Loading document…</>
}
if (syncState === 'reconnecting') {
return <>Connection lost. Reconnecting…</>
}
if (syncState === 'connected') {
return <>Connected to data store…</>
}
return null
}
useDocumentOperation(id, type):Operations
This hook returns a set of operations for a given document. See the list of possible operations in the Operations section below. Each operation is an object that has a
disabled and an
execute method. The enabled property takes no parameters, and returns either
false or a
disabledReason string identifier. Each set of operation has its own set of
disabledReason identifiers. Refer to the documentation for each operation below for more details.
The hook consists of the following operations:
This will publish the document.
Returns an object with the following properties:
disabledfalse | string
Returns one of the following values:
falseThe operation is not disabled.
LIVE_EDIT_ENABLED
The document is in live-edit mode.
ALREADY_PUBLISHED
The document is already published and there are no draft edits.
NO_CHANGESThe document is not published or there are no unpublished changes.
executefunction
Returns void
This will only work in Studio for now.
import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {publish} = useDocumentOperation('someDocId', 'someDocType')
return (
<button
type="button"
disabled={!!publish.disabled}
onClick={() => publish.execute()}
>
Publish
</button>
)
}
Use this operation to delete a document. Also exported as
del so it can be used as a valid JavaScript identifier.
Returns an object with the following properties:
This will only work in Studio for now.
import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {del} = useDocumentOperation('someDocId', 'someDocType')
return (
<button
type="button"
disabled={!!del.disabled}
onClick={() => del.execute()}
>
Delete
</button>
)
}
Use this to make modifications (mutations) to a document. The execute function is synchronous and the modifications will be applied immediately.
Returns an object with the following properties:
import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {patch} = useDocumentOperation('someDocId', 'someDocType')
return (
<button
type="button"
disabled={!!patch.disabled}
onClick={() => patch.execute([{set: {title: 'Hello'}}])}
>
Change title
</button>
)
}
This operation provides a way to discard the current unpublished changes (if any).
Returns an object with the following properties:
This operation unpublishes the document.
Returns an object with the following properties:
import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
function MyComponent() {
const {unpublish} = useDocumentOperation('someDocId', 'someDocType')
return (
<button
type="button"
disabled={!!unpublish.disabled}
onClick={() => unpublish.execute()}
>
Unpublish
</button>
)
}
This operation creates a duplicate of a document. It will create a new draft with the same contents as the current document. It will be disabled if the current document is empty (e.g. deleted or not yet created).
Returns an object with the following properties:
disabledfalse | string
Returns one of the following:
false
The operation is not disabled.
NOTHING_TO_DUPLICATE
The operation is disabled because there current document is empty (e.g. deleted or not yet created)
execute(id)function
A function to run in order to duplicate the document. Takes a document id as the first and only parameter. Returns void.
import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
import {v4 as uuid} from 'uuid'
function MyComponent() {
const {duplicate} = useDocumentOperation('someDocId', 'someDocType')
const onClick = () => {
const dupeId = uuid()
duplicate.execute(dupeId)
}
return (
<button
type="button"
disabled={Boolean(duplicate.disabled)}
onClick={onClick}
>
Duplicate
</button>
)
}
This operation makes it possible to restore a document to a previous revision.
Returns an object with the following properties: