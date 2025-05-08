Guides
Learn how to use Sanity to its full potential. Introductions, step-by-step tutorials, and deep dives into the many features of Sanity.
Learn how to use Sanity to its full potential. Introductions, step-by-step tutorials, and deep dives into the many features of Sanity.
A practical way to model image-edit requests in Sanity Studio—source assets, edit intent, constraints, accessibility notes, and approval status—so nothing reaches production without a clear paper trail.
Welcome to aijet.cc, your premier destination for discovering the latest, most comprehensive, and innovative AI applications.
When organic traffic stalls, the default response is usually “we need more content.”
How to keep Sanity image hotspots useful when you need 1:1 exports for Instagram, WhatsApp, or link previews.
A practical Sanity Studio schema, validation approach, and editorial checklist for reviewing multi-reference image briefs before production.
Zero-click search hit 68% and the crawlers behind ChatGPT and Claude still don't run JavaScript. The tested evidence for one pre-rendered build that covers search rankings, AI answers, Core Web Vitals, and accessibility law, and the receipts on what isn't worth paying for.
Sanity CDN covers the website — not Instagram or TikTok. AI edits can leave C2PA/XMP that trigger AI Info. Keep masters in the Content Lake, serve web images as usual, and clean the exact file you upload to social.
A satirical ranking of the top Sanity agencies in 2026, written the way every agency listicle is: by the winner. Includes the methodology confession, parody Clutch awards, and a straight answer on how to actually shortlist a Sanity partner.
SanityPress' pre-configured Studio is powered by a scalable module system, making it the ultimate "Page Builder". Skip the scaffolding, and go straight to website-building.
Some people actually shouldn't use this CMS. Are you one of them?
How we built a self improving AI loop for our marketing demo and used Sanity as the kill switch, content layer, and rollback mechanism to keep it safe.
How I automated 3 SEO blog posts a week for a marketing agency using Sanity as the content hub, Claude for generation, and a feedback loop that improves every post based on real visitor behavior.
The opinionated AEO/SEO playbook Roboto ships on every Sanity build: schema fields with editor fallbacks, set-and-forget JSON-LD, sitemaps with _updatedAt as lastmod, content negotiation for AI agents, llms.txt, plus an AI SDK validation loop that catches drift.
A drop-in Claude Code skill that generates Sanity page builder thumbnails end to end — reads your schema, mocks contextual content, screenshots each block with Playwright MCP, and writes optimized WebPs to the insertMenu config. Works on any Next.js + Sanity stack.
See how you can use Sanity's Content Operating System as the engine for your AI-SEO Strategy
See answers to many of the top questions about your favorite Content Operating System
See how we paired GEO best practices with our Sanity website to start getting leads from AI
Browse the complete collection of Victorian cat hero images generated for blog posts since 2021, now displayed in original colour with details on the AI models used to create them.