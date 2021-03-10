Mikkeller Beer Celebration Mobile app and website for the Mikkeller Beer Celebration (MBCC) craft beer festival, with user-contributed beer ratings, news and Untappd integration. Go to Mikkeller Beer Celebration

Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks. Bryan Robinson Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify