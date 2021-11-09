Pricing update: Free users
Gatsby Projects

Quickbutik.com

An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.

Moris Pasic

Lost Generation

E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)

Fannie Gunton

Skyloom

Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.

Fannie Gunton

Allkinds

Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.

Kevin Green

OEM

Headless eCommerce experience for a new kind of healthcare company.

Thomas Kim

Hop Software

Neem was approached by Hop, a property management software company, to rebuild their website as the WordPress site was struggling with poor performance, low lighthouse score, and issues with adding new content. Following understanding their requirements and as part of a full re-brand, we were able to build Hop a new site using Sanity.

Fenn Store

Online shop & treatment bookings for wellness store + salon

Lucas Vocos

GUSTÉ.DESIGN

Graphic designer website built with Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify and Shopify

Mantas Mikalauskas

Acierta

Acierta is a team of experienced specialists focusing on creativity, production, logistics and installation in any kind of retail, events and hospitality projects.

Pierre Nel
