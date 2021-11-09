Quickbutik.com An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store. Moris Pasic Go to Quickbutik.com

#DinRetning Utdanningsetaten i Oslo – #DinRetning Arnstein Marjala

Lost Generation E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site) Fannie Gunton

Skyloom Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company. Fannie Gunton

Alexandr Stepanenko a web page of a psychologist in Barcelona and online Andrey Bondarenko

Damir Krivenko Website Web gallery of a Russian artist from Anapa. Andrey Bondarenko

WBS Construction Website A tiny website to promote a construction company. Andy Price

Allkinds Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand. Kevin Green

OEM Headless eCommerce experience for a new kind of healthcare company. Thomas Kim

Huggins Reddien LLP Website for an Austin, TX-based law firm Fannie Gunton

Enchant Quiz Engine A tool for making quizzical marketing sites

Cloudflare Workers microsite A marketing site and project collection for Cloudflare's Workers tool

Slick's Slices / Master Gatsby The demo website for the course Master Gatsby Wes Bos

Hop Software Neem was approached by Hop, a property management software company, to rebuild their website as the WordPress site was struggling with poor performance, low lighthouse score, and issues with adding new content. Following understanding their requirements and as part of a full re-brand, we were able to build Hop a new site using Sanity. R

Fenn Store Online shop & treatment bookings for wellness store + salon Lucas Vocos

GUSTÉ.DESIGN Graphic designer website built with Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify and Shopify Mantas Mikalauskas

Acierta Acierta is a team of experienced specialists focusing on creativity, production, logistics and installation in any kind of retail, events and hospitality projects. Pierre Nel