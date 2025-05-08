Green Custard
Super-fast B2B Website Built With Sanity for Easy Content Management
Super-fast B2B Website Built With Sanity for Easy Content Management
Blazing Fast Website for the Glass Igloo Hotel at the Edge of the World
Hybrid Marketing/E-commerce website for Librairie Expérience a comic bookshop in Lyon (France)
Real Estate Brokerage
Website for LightLab, a technical and decorative lighting company
Landing page for a practitioner master course on the Metabolic Approach to Cancer.
Our own web(site), where we broke expectations by making you start your visit in the center of the web (as opposed to the usual option of starting at the top of the website). A true challenge to our design and development skills, and a lot of fun to make!
Websites and Sanity CMSes for four countries of a multi-national company in the crop protection sector (later expanded to 7 countries)
Landing page and web-based guides for a newsletter based SaaS that unlocks the science behind virality. Stripe payments.
a joint campaign led by Kindernothilfe and Terre des Hommes, dedicated to create spaces for meaningful participation of working children and youth in international policy debates
An archive and a place to showcase events
A Leisure Club in the Grosvenor Building in New York City
One of the fastest growing retailers in all of luxury watches.
The Feelist is a luxury skincare and wellness brand with a focus on CBD based products.
Boring Money is an independent business which has been set up to help normal people who don't have PhDs in finance make some smart investment decisions - quickly and painlessly.
Make a Daily Difference helps you give back any day of the year, pairing international days of celebration and remembrance with organizations doing work in that field.
Unique site built for Jaeyoung Cheong's UX Design portfolio
Gain complete visibility into engagement happening in all digital channels. Take action to deliver personalized and authentic interactions across the entire customer journey.