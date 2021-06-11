Vue API client
Sanity integration for VueJSGo to Vue API client
Guides, plugins and other developer resources for VueJS - the popular open source Javascript framework.
Sanity integration for VueJSGo to Vue API client
A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.Go to Portable Text to Vue
A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.Go to Events with Nuxt.JS
The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.Go to Blog with Gridsome
This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity
In this article, you will learn how to build a simple web application with Vue.js, query your data from Sanity, and make it a Progressive Web Application (PWA) by installing the PWA plugin. In making it a PWA, the app will be able to be installed on mobile phones.Go to How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity
In this guide, you will add Tailwind to a Vue application.Go to Setting up Tailwind with Vue.js
In this article, we explore how to build a CMS-powered blog with Vue.js. Our content will be stored in Sanity's data store and will be editable in the Sanity Studio.Go to Power your Vue.js apps with a CMS
Learn how to quickly create a SPA with Vue 3, Tailwind CSS, and Sanity.ioGo to Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisherGo to Bright Notion
Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States.Go to Self-Evident Education
Online art auction in memory of Sophie Xeon to benefit the Trans Justice Funding Project.Go to Art Auction for Trans Justice
I build a very simple blog with Vue and TailwindCSS and fetched content from SanityGo to Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind
Interactive exhibition about the Welsh acting legendGo to National Museum Wales: Becoming Richard Burton
A digital companion to artist Matthew Barney’s recent Cosmic Hunt projectGo to Matthew Barney – Cosmic Hunt
VueJS is an approachable, open source Javascript framework for use in building user interfaces. Vue is designed to be incrementally adoptable, which grants a great deal of flexibility for a developer that want to build a streamlined project. Check out our projects, guides, plugins, starters, and other resources for VueJS and its accompanying frameworks such as NuxtJS and Gridsome. Sanity studio is designed to be platform-agnostic in the way it delivers content to your frontend, so you can easily migrate to VueJS from another framework (or simply test it out!) with minimal configuration of your backend.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init