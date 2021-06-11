Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS. Olawanle Joel Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity

How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity In this article, you will learn how to build a simple web application with Vue.js, query your data from Sanity, and make it a Progressive Web Application (PWA) by installing the PWA plugin. In making it a PWA, the app will be able to be installed on mobile phones. Olawanle Joel

Setting up Tailwind with Vue.js - has 18 likes In this guide, you will add Tailwind to a Vue application. James Perkins

Power your Vue.js apps with a CMS In this article, we explore how to build a CMS-powered blog with Vue.js. Our content will be stored in Sanity's data store and will be editable in the Sanity Studio. ASHUTOSH KUMAR SINGH