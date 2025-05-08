Glory to the Microbes is a project that places itself at the forefront of eternity to reveal the secrets of the invisible worlds that surround us.

This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.

This plugin helps create advanced tables in Sanity without the complexities of nested schemas. Users can add buttons, links, and text to cells, and also include headers, footers, and index columns. The plugin also allows the use of attributes such as colSpan, rowSpan, and align for cell content.

VueJS is an approachable, open source Javascript framework for use in building user interfaces. Vue is designed to be incrementally adoptable, which grants a great deal of flexibility for a developer that want to build a streamlined project. Check out our projects, guides, plugins, starters, and other resources for VueJS and its accompanying frameworks such as NuxtJS and Gridsome. Sanity studio is designed to be platform-agnostic in the way it delivers content to your frontend, so you can easily migrate to VueJS from another framework (or simply test it out!) with minimal configuration of your backend.