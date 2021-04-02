Svelte Guides

Why Typescript and Svelte are a match made in heaven
Learn how bolting TypeScript on a Svelte app makes it more powerful and easier to write code!Go to Why Typescript and Svelte are a match made in heaven
Learn how to build blogs, e-commerce sites, and more with the innovative Svelte.js framework and Sanity.io–the premier headless CMS.
Learn how bolting TypeScript on a Svelte app makes it more powerful and easier to write code!Go to Why Typescript and Svelte are a match made in heaven
How to build a markdown blog with Svelte, Sapper, and SanityGo to Svelte Tutorial: Make a blog with Sapper
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
How to add your Sanity.io project as a data source for a Jungle.js powered blog.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init