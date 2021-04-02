Svelte Guides

Go to Why Typescript and Svelte are a match made in heaven

Learn how bolting TypeScript on a Svelte app makes it more powerful and easier to write code!

Svelte Tutorial: Make a blog with Sapper

How to build a markdown blog with Svelte, Sapper, and Sanity

Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy

Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.

Jacob Størdahl

