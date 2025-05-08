Svelte Guides

6 Best Developer Portfolio Templates
A look at free portfolio templates that is all the rage in 2023.
Learn how to build blogs, e-commerce sites, and more with the innovative Svelte.js framework and Sanity.io–the premier headless CMS.
A look at free portfolio templates that is all the rage in 2023.
Leverage modern HTML & CSS to build simple and robust images that are lazy-loaded, performant and accessible ✨
A walkthrough of my thought process for creating a PortableText component for Svelte with 0 dependencies.
How to fetch data from your Sanity content lake and use it to feed Svelte templates
How to build a markdown blog with Svelte, Sapper, and Sanity
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
How to add your Sanity.io project as a data source for a Jungle.js powered blog.