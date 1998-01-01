Joe Bacal
I'm an elementary school tech teacher, and I build things on the web
People making the Sanity community warmer and the product greater
I'm an elementary school tech teacher, and I build things on the web
Software Engineer and Technical Content Creator
Founder @ Gardener.NYC
Mechanical Engineer, Energy Researcher, Writer
Information Architect & Content Strategist
Advocating Developer
15+ Yr Freelance: Website Developer, Designer, and Online Consultant
Font-end Developer
JavaScript Developer | Technical Writer
Developer, Husband, Dad, 2 cats, Halo veteran, Mac aficionado, evangelist of all things awesome and lover of #️⃣ & 🥓.
Creative Developer
Product Marketing @ Cord
Web Wrench
Full Stack Developer
Front-end Developer and Jamstack enthusiast
Freelance front-end dev
agency owner from toronto
Google Developers Expert DevRel · Director Developer Relations · GitHub Star Open Sourcerer · Node.js Outreach Lead · WordPress Core Dev
Creative Front-end Developer
Senior Frontend Developer
Co-founder @ Six Socks Studio
Dev
Engineer. Entrepreneur. Blogger.
JavaScript developer, freelancer.
Backend developer at Sanity.io
Likes to Learn
Helping businesses bring their ideas to life
Guess I am a fast developing full-stack developer :-)
Front-end Developer
Web Developer @ Kisi
Universal design advocate and Sanity lover
Founder of Evelan
Gatsby websites developer. In love with Sanity
Dev team lead @ flocc.co
hapless ape-descended human man from Earth
PHP developer turned Jamstack enthusiast.
Bringing Sanity to mmhmm
Creative Developer
Freelance full-stack dev and digital designer.
Developer
Pushing bytes and pixels @ Auth0
I am a front end web developer & more
The Web and Stuff.
Web developer specialized in Jamstack and Design Systems 🧉
“You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.” — St. Augustine of Hippo
Co-founder of winemaker.com, Past: Lead frontend dev @nzz.ch
Build website , web apps, and mobile apps
Recovering WordPress leader, proud Sanity investor.
Founder of Designnn.co
Software Engineer
.NET/web developer at Novacare
Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io
designer, developer, artist
Developer Advocate at Commerce Layer
Boring Money Development team
Ecommerce Thingmaker
Frontend Web Developer
Fullstack Engineer @ YuLife
Developer & Accessibility Specialist
Sr. DevRel @ Algolia
Experience Designer & Partner at Spacetime
Oxford, UK
Developer @ TBC & Applied Works
Developer in Helseoversikt AS
Self employed developer from Sweden
Solution Engineer @ Sanity.io
Freelance Front-end Engineer
My name is Cassidy and I'm a Principal Developer Experience Engineer at Netlify.
Full Stack Developer and UI/UX Designer
Co-Founder at http://emblem.gift
Software developer and technical content creator
I am a frontend web developer and a doctor in training in a top rated medical college in Nigeria
I am passionate about delivering high quality products which provide great user experiences.
One of those designer and developer types 😌
Chris works as a Finance Manager in Sanity. He used to code, but that was 13+ years ago.
Fullstack Developer
Likes to get dirty
Author, Speaker, Mentor, Developer
Developer
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
Developer and designer
Spanish WebDev based in London. FullSnack 🥙
Full-stack Web developer
Front-End Developer and UI Designer - Sanity Noob
Design & Development agency in Dublin, Ireland
CEO @ Range
Designer/developer interested in reading, publishing & digital humanities
👀
Freelance frontend developer
Founder · CTO
Work
Developer at Bürocratik
Developer at Flight Digital in Auckland
Technology director @ Active Matter.
Like to code from time to time
Design-minded web developer based in Los Angeles, CA
Creative Developer
Milwaukee based developer
Design + Dev
Product Designer at Manhattan Hydraulics
Fullstack Developer
SEO & Web Performance expert, Technical writer at Medium: https://DoctorDerek.medium.com/
Senior Software Engineer on the DevEx team at Mux.com
Part-Time Creator & Full-time COO
Founder / CEO of Divelement Web Services
Developer/Designer
I partner with founders worldwide to turn the best ideas into privately funded companies.
Fullstack Javascript Developer / Educator
Love learning and teaching || DX at @Netlify || ex DX Manager @Flutterwave || #Jamstack, @vuejs and @nuxt_js communities || Instructor #JamstackExplorers
Software Engineer
Designer/developer
Mental health therapist full time and front-end web developer, in my spare time. He/Him.
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Interaction Designer at Knowit. Tinkering with search in the browser. Interested in human beings and technology.
keeping things lowbrow.
Software Engineer at Algolia / Food, JS, Tools, etc.
Full stack engineer. Gastsby, ThemeUI and AWS
Co-founder Sanity.io. Ex-tinkerer & designer.
Fnatic is a global esports performance brand laser-focused on seeking out, levelling up and amplifying gamers and creators.
Designer & Developer
Web developer from the south part of the world.
Systems Engineer, Full Stack Developer
Web developer
I build stuff
young full stack developer
Hey! I am a Brazilian software engineer based in Oslo and having fun with Sanity :)
Web Sustainability & Performance Consultant
Technical Writer, Software Architect
Dev with a passion for design
NuxtJS developer
CTO @ Mosca Digital, a creative digital agency in love with Sanity
Full Stack Engineer @ Sanity.io
Senior frontend developer
Digital Designer and Art Director
We build websites, geared for performance.
Support Engineer at Sanity.io
Commodore Geek - Object Oriented since 1983. (it/its)
$
Founder & CEO, NorthLink Digital (https://northlink.digital)
Lead Software Engineer
Building Better Web Experiences
UX Engineer
Creative Tech Lead @ Kontrapunkt
Code crafter at minus.no, ex web compat analyst at Opera Software ASA and Mozilla
Trying to exit VSCode
Technology enthusiast and huge fan of sanity.io
frontend developer
Sanity user & community member turned employee 😊 (Applications Engineer)
Frontend Developer at Sanity.io
{ ...about }
Graphic design, creative & art direction
JAMstack + serverless developer // javascript // all in on @sveltejs // 🏳️🌈 // any pronouns // prolly listening to a podcast
Developer at Flight Digital.
I like building great things
A teacher and Youtuber who is passionate about the JamStack
JavaScript Developer, Speaker, Teacher, Developer Advocate
Senior Developer @ Airteam
I help companies migrate to Jamstack with Sanity 🎉
Hoopy frood.
Jason Lengstorf works at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice.
Developer, Technical Composer, and Co-Founder of Musicfox, Inc. | musicfox.io
Designer & Developer
Senior Software Engineer at Confrere
Front-end developer
Developer at Maskinen
Knows a little about everything. Now trying to structure it ;-)
MSc student and full stack developer
Freelance developer and technical writer from Virginia, U.S.A.
Full-Stack Developer passionate about building websites and applications that have a meaningful impact on people’s lives
lvl 15 half-orc nerd 🍄 entropy enthusiast 💀 sub-tweeting code, UX, marketing, education, business, parenting, design, and food 👄 he/they
working on egghead.io
Front developer passionate about SSG
I'm a self-taught front-end developer passionate about content modeling, automation and problem solving.
Health professionals educator, paramedic and freelance web developer.
Product guy – designs and develops user interfaces
Web Developer living in the Netherlands
Futurist, with reservations.
CTO @ CarExpert.com.au
Product designer.
Father, developer, web enthousiast
commie dog dad nerd
Tech enthusiast and lover of all things code. I enjoy learning new ways to solve old problems
Build it to be explored, the value is the flexibility. Don't get obsolete.
Product design &c.
Coming soon
Web Developer building websites on the Jamstack.
Product design at Sanity.io
Software Developer
Developer Relations at Sanity.
Creative JavaScript programmer
Databases by day; web to get in trouble
Software Engineer and Bicycling Enthusiast
Designer who spends most of his time coding
I am loving awareness
Technical Consultant and Internet Craftsman
Analyst by day, coding for fun
Tinkering Consultant
Father, Golf-nerd^2, Tech Director and starter of too many unfinished sideprojects
Non-binary accessibility & diversity advocate, frontend developer, author. Real life cat. They/them. 🏳️🌈
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Designer
Developer @ Behalf
#react
DevRel, DEI Efforts @ Sanity
I'm Lennart a software programmer and photographer. I love to combine my passion for photography and design with my programming skills to create convincing products and experiences.
Headless eCommerce with Gatsby / Next + Consulting
Full Stack Developer
netlify engineer
Front end developer
Frontend developer at Bundles and Batches
Principal @ Estudio Buena Suerte
Creating content that even I can understand.
Fullstack Software Engineer
CEO and Co-founder of Sanity
Programmer at Sanity.io
.NET/Web developer at Novacare
JavaScript focused developer from Stockholm
Software engineer · Freelancer · Consultant · Technology enthusiast
Front-end developer/designer
Full stack web developer based in Muizenberg, Cape Town
{ "loves": ["JSON", "Japan", "Ice cream"] }
Web developer based in Haarlem, The Netherlands
frontend developer at sopra steria & founder of Women in Tech Oslo
Designing with code
CMS and E-commerce Enthusiast
Believer in #StaticFirst
Prose on code
Product Lead
Tech co-founder @trau.studio
Front-end developer
French Junior web developer passionated by design
Freelance developer and writer
Full Stack Typescript Developer
Full stack web developer coding since 1998
Designer && developer @ heydays
Partner at Self Aware
Digital Product Designer @ Sanity
Frontend developer | student
Dad, Developer & E-commerce specialist. Giving everyone a chance to compete through Quickbutik.
Morning Brew Engineering
Fullstack Developer
WebDev Enthusiast focusing on Santiy and Next.js
Headless Commerce Done Right.
Web Developer and Technical Consultant
Pragmatic Perfectionist
SRE at Sanity.io
Senior Software Architect at CREALOGIX UK
Websites for the people 🤘
Div slinger, pixel pusher, and JavaScript superfan
Software Developer 💻 Front-end • Python 🐍 • Serverless ⚡ • JAMStack • ☁️ AWS, GCP
User experience designer by education, developer by trade.
Frontend developer & Technical Writer
Self-taught interaction designer
Developer
Senior Software Engineer @focusreactive
Creative developer
A multidimensional designer with a healthy obsession for code
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Co-founder @ tinloof
Spaaaaaaace
We build brands, websites, products and ecommerce experiences.
Engineer with 10+ years experience. Currently the founder of Progress Labs, an e-commerce studio helping brands build, launch and maintain DTC products.
I'm a developer from the north of England, living in Manchester UK
Raised in Cumbria. Made in Manchester.
I code for fun
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Support Manager @ Sanity.io
Freelance Front End Developer located in Portland, Oregon.
I work with any technology at any time
bio
DX at Netlify
Freelance developer / designer
Solutions Architect - Kraków, Poland
Frontend Developer & Jamstack Expert.
A ghetto breed. One codebase at a time. Documentation is as important as that great product
Growth/Analytics @ Sanity.io
Creative developer and innovation manager at TRY APT Norway
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
Sanity Backend Engineer
Proud father and husband. Skateboarder. Music listener. Dog lover. Mountain biker. Software craftsman
Freelance front-end dev
Front-end web developer at Inventive Software LLC
Web developer
JS
ramji
Front-end developer from Sweden
Technologist at Cutters. Smart home and open source tinkerer
Soon-to-be fulltime developer after finishing my B.Sc in Cognitive Science
Startup founder, CTO and a full-stack freelancer
Building things at Sanity
I build products that delight customers through a blend of frontend engineering and visual design.
💀
Math Teacher and Coder
This is very short bio
Frontend developer
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
Communication Designer. Structured content rocks my world.
:)
Full Stack Developer working with React and Node from Toronto, ON
Software Developer @ Nice Pak Products
Frontend Developer
I find solutions
Passionate JavaScript Progammer
Ryan is a senior at Tufts University studying computer science. He currently lives in Somerville, MA.
For SG Melayu And Their Admirers Online Community
Sachin, Ottawa
Artful software. The Safest Place on Earth.
Freelance Wed Developer
Full stack developer
Sarah Drasner is an award-winning Speaker, Vue core team member, and Staff Writer at CSS-Tricks.
FullStack Dev
I like to build things in Gatsby with MDX
Tinkerer. Teacher. Sandwich Eater.
Open Source Contributor. React Developer
Designer, typographer, developer and workman
Developer, Designer, Solutions Architect
dev @ sanity.io
Lorem ipsum
CTO and founder at Sanity.io
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Web Developer
Graphic Designer and Developer
With the power of code I make products levitate
Full Stack Developer @ sanity.io
📌 Frontend Developer • Self-taught • HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Software Engineer | Digital Consultant
Full stack JS dev
Doing the operations things at Sanity
Software Developer & Owner of Borealis Web Development
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
Freelance Web Dev. She/Her
craft().code().contemplate().communicate()
Developer and librarian @ University of Bergen
Product Manager at Sanity.io
Head of Technology of Flight Digital In Auckland New Zealand
Creative Technologist, Front End developer, Data Visualisation tinkerer, and a successful startup founder
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
Software developer
Founder @goodthing
Digital Generalist, previously Co-Founder & Tech Director at WILD
I help bring your vision to life in words and pixels.
CEO of splitbee.io
CTO at Novacare
Account team at Sanity!
Frontend Developer, building with Gridsome
Dev