Victoria Bergquist

Cats & Plants 💚

victoria@sanity.io
twitter.com/vicbergquist
Oslo, Norway
Joined: May 2019
Frontend Engineer

Contributions

Content Calendar
Tool
12

Featured
Official

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Gatsby Portfolio
Starter

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Blog with Gatsby
Starter

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Blog with Gridsome
Starter

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.

How to Brand your Studio
Guide

Official

Customize the look and feel of the Sanity studio to your own liking.

Mux input
Tool

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

About Victoria

Victoria is a Frontend Engineer at Sanity.io working mostly on the Studio. She is really into cats and plants.