Documents Pane - Tool Display the results of any GROQ Query inside a View Pane Go to Documents Pane

Content Calendar - Tool - has 12 likes Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio. Go to Content Calendar

Gatsby Portfolio - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies. Go to Gatsby Portfolio

Blog with Gatsby - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end. Go to Blog with Gatsby

Blog with Gridsome - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io. Go to Blog with Gridsome

Lion Queen Theme - Tool A Lion Queen theme for the Studio Victoria Bergquist Go to Lion Queen Theme

How to Brand your Studio - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Customize the look and feel of the Sanity studio to your own liking. Victoria Bergquist Go to How to Brand your Studio

Mux input - Tool Featured contribution Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio. Go to Mux input