Sanity Plugin Content Calendar

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Features

Graphical representation of your editorial calendar

At-a-glance schedule review

Quick prioritization of content to review

More time to create content, less time spent scheduling

Table of contents

Installation

Run the following command in your studio folder using the Sanity CLI:

sanity install content-calendar

Configuration

To use the calendar, the plugin needs to know which document types to display and what fields to use for scheduling documents.

Create or open the config file found in config/content-calendar.json . The file is automatically created the first time the studio starts after adding the plugin. Add your document type and field combinations.

{ "types" : [ { "type" : "post" , "field" : "publishedAt" , "titleField" : "title" } ] , "calendar" : { "event" : { "dateFormat" : "MMMM, dd yyyy" , "timeFormat" : "hh:mm a" , "showAuthor" : "false" } } , "filterWarnings" : [ ] }

titleField also supports nested properties, like title.en .

In the configuration values, you can also modify how the dates and times are formatted on the calendar, as well as being able to show the document author.

Note: the type.field option signals when this post should be scheduled to release, this requires us to add a "date" or "datetime" field to the document you want to enable scheduling for.

If edits are made to a Document after it has been Scheduled, a Warning will show. However, if you want to hide this, use the filterWarnings key. This will evaluate the Document for a matching condition, so for example:

"filterWarnings" : [ { "_type" : "article" , "title.en" : "Hello!" } , { "isLive" : true } , ]

If an Event matches all of the conditions in an any of the Objects in the Array, the Warning will be hidden.

In the example above:

A document with the type article AND a title.en value of Hello! will not show Warnings OR

a value of will not show Warnings Any document with an isLive field value of true will not show Warnings

Installing with other custom document actions

The plugin adds the Schedule, Unschedule, and Reschedule actions to your configured documents by implementing the part part:@sanity/base/document-actions/resolver .

Because of a current limitation (as of version 2.0.9), these will not compose with your own implementation of this part for resolving document actions. For more on the parts system, see the part system documentation.

To implement the plugin, add the custom scheduling actions with your custom action.

import defaultResolve from 'part:@sanity/base/document-actions' import { addActions } from 'sanity-plugin-content-calendar/build/register' const CustomAction = ( ) => ( { label : 'Hello world' , onHandle : ( ) => { window . alert ( '👋 Hello from custom action' ) } } ) export default function resolveDocumentActions ( props ) { const actions = [ ... defaultResolve ( props ) , CustomAction ] return addActions ( props , actions ) }

Installing with other custom document badges

Much like custom document actions, if you have implemented custom document badges with part:@sanity/base/document-badges/resolver you need to add in the Scheduled badge from the plugin.

import defaultResolve from 'part:@sanity/base/document-badges' import { addBadge } from 'sanity-plugin-content-calendar/build/register' const CustomBadge = ( ) => { return { label : 'Custom' , title : 'Hello I am a custom document badge' , color : 'success' } } export default function resolveDocumentBadges ( props ) { const badges = [ ... defaultResolve ( props ) , CustomBadge ] return addBadge ( props , badges ) }

Usage

Performing the publish event, in the future

This plugin does not perform the publishing of documents on its own, as it is just a Studio plugin running in an editors' browser. In order to actually perform the scheduled publishing, a script needs to run either periodically, or at the given publishing times to perform the publish action.

We advise setting up a cronjob running for instance every minute that checks if any document should be published and then perform that action. A full script that does this is represented below.

When the publish event eventually occurs, any newer draft will be discarded. This is why the plugin warns you if you make further changes to a document after you schedule it. If you don't want to lose the newer changes an editor will need to Reschedule them. The plugin will prompt for this with a warning in the calendar view and an updated document action.

Publishing the scheduled documents

To publish documents, you can set up a serverless function to poll for pending scheduled events and perform the action. Typically, this can be run from a cronjob every minute or from another scheduled action.

Alternatively, you could schedule this script to run at specific times by using webhooks and listening for new schedule.metadata documents.