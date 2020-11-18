I was lucky enough to start working with Sanity waaay back before it even became a product in its own right. I was freelancing for the awesome digital consultancy Bengler on a website and backend for a Norwegian TV-show, and Bengler had made this absolutely mindblowing headless CMS to help them deliver any client work they took on. That internal tool eventually grew to become Sanity and Bengler turned into Sanity.io. Needless to say, working with this tool was a great experience and I couldn't be more happy to be able to work with it every day!