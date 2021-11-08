Rune Botten
Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your Studio
This plugin adds your familiar Bynder user inferface in the Sanity Studio, letting you pick any asset you are managing on Bynder and still serve it from Bynder in your frontends.
sanity install bynder-input
This adds
bynder-input to the plugins array of your sanity.json config and installs this npm module. You can also do those steps manually.
Edit or create
config/bynder-input.json in your Studio folder and add your Bynder portal domain. You can also specify which language you want the Bynder widget UI to render.
{
"portalDomain": "https://wave-trial.getbynder.com/",
"language": "en_US"
}
The default selectable asset types are
image,
audio,
video and
document. You can restrict a field to one or more types with the
assetTypes option in your schema. If you do not specify options all asset types will be available for selection.
Here is an example of a document that has one Bynder asset field restricted to only images, and another which can be either a video or an audio file.
export default {
type: "document",
name: "article",
fields: [
{
type: "bynder.asset",
name: "image",
options: {
assetTypes: ["image"]
}
},
{
type: "bynder.asset",
name: "temporalMedia",
options: {
assetTypes: ["video", "audio"]
}
}
]
}
