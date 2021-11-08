Pricing update: Free users
Bynder

By Rune Botten

Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your Studio

Sanity + Bynder = 🌁

bynder demo

This plugin adds your familiar Bynder user inferface in the Sanity Studio, letting you pick any asset you are managing on Bynder and still serve it from Bynder in your frontends.

Installation

sanity install bynder-input

This adds bynder-input to the plugins array of your sanity.json config and installs this npm module. You can also do those steps manually.

Configuration

Edit or create config/bynder-input.json in your Studio folder and add your Bynder portal domain. You can also specify which language you want the Bynder widget UI to render.

{
  "portalDomain": "https://wave-trial.getbynder.com/",
  "language": "en_US"
}

Specifying asset types

The default selectable asset types are image, audio, video and document. You can restrict a field to one or more types with the assetTypes option in your schema. If you do not specify options all asset types will be available for selection.

Here is an example of a document that has one Bynder asset field restricted to only images, and another which can be either a video or an audio file.

export default {
  type: "document",
  name: "article",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "bynder.asset",
      name: "image",
      options: {
        assetTypes: ["image"]
      }
    },
    {
      type: "bynder.asset",
      name: "temporalMedia",
      options: {
        assetTypes: ["video", "audio"]
      }
    }
  ]
}

Install command

sanity install bynder-input

