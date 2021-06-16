Transifex Plugin

Carolina Gonzalez
Solution Engineer @ Sanity.io
A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex!
This plugin provides an in-studio integration with Transifex. It allows your editors to send any document to Transifex with the click of a button, monitor ongoing translations, and import partial or complete translations back into the studio.
To maintain document structure, it's easiest to send your documents over to Transifex as HTML fragments, then deserialize them upon import. This plugin provides the following:
So let's get started!
npm install sanity-plugin-transifex.
populateTransifexSecrets.js.
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-03-25' })
client.createOrReplace({
_id: 'transifex.secrets',
_type: 'transifexSettings',
organization: 'YOUR_ORG_HERE',
project: 'YOUR_PROJECT_HERE',
token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE',
})
sanity exec populateTransifexSecrets.js --with-user-token.
Verify that everything went well by using Vision in the studio to query
*[_id == 'transifex.secrets']. (NOTE: If you have multiple datasets, you'll have to do this across all of them, since it's a document!)
populateTransifexSecrets.js so you don't commit it.
Because the document's
_id is on a path (
transifex), it won't be exposed to the outside world, even in a public dataset. If you have concerns about this being exposed to authenticated users of your studio, you can control access to this path with role-based access control.
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'
//...your other desk structure imports...
import { TranslationTab, defaultDocumentLevelConfig, defaultFieldLevelConfig } from 'sanity-plugin-transifex'
export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (props) => {
if (props.schemaType === 'myTranslatableDocumentType') {
return S.document().views([
S.view.form(),
//...my other views -- for example, live preview, the i18n plugin, etc.,
S.view.component(TranslationTab).title('Transifex').options(
defaultDocumentLevelConfig
)
])
}
return S.document();
};
And that should do it! Go into your studio, click around, and check the document in Transifex (it should be under its Sanity
_id). Once it's translated, check the import by clicking the
Import button on your Transifex tab!
defaultDocumentLevelConfig and
defaultFieldLevelConfig make a few assumptions that can be overridden (see the below section). These assumptions are based on Sanity's existing recommendations on localization:
defaultDocumentLevelConfig:
i18n.{id-of-base-language-document}.{locale}.
defaultFieldLevelConfig:
title: 'My title is here.' For a field you want to include many languages for, your title may look like
{ title: { en: 'My title is here.', es: 'Mi título está aquí.', etc... } }
If your content models don't look like this, you can still run the defaults as an experiment -- you'll just likely get some funky results on import!
To truly fit your documents and layout, you have a lot of power over how exporting, importing, serializing, and patching work. Below are some common use cases / situations and how you can resolve them.
First: this is often caused by not declaring types at the top level of your schema. Serialization introspects your schema files and can get a much better sense of what to do when objects are not "anonymous" (this is similar to how our GraphQL functions work -- more info on "strict" schemas here) You can save yourself some development time by trying this first.
If that's still not doing the trick, you can add on to the serializer to ensure you have complete say over how an object gets serialized and deserialized. Under the hood, serialization is using Sanity's blocks-to-html, and the same principles apply here. We strongly recommend you check that documentation to understand how to use these serialization rules. Here's how you might declare and use some custom serialization.
First, write your serialization rules:
import { h } from '@sanity/block-content-to-html'
import { customSerializers } from 'sanity-plugin-transifex'
const myCustomSerializerTypes = {
...customSerializers.types,
myType: (props) => {
const innerElements = //do things with the props
//className and id is VERY important!! don't forget them!!
return h('div', { className: props.node._type, id: props.node._key }, innerElements)
}
}
const myCustomSerializers = customSerializers
myCustomSerializers.types = myCustomSerializerTypes
const myCustomDeserializer = {
types: {
myType: (htmlString) => {
//parse it back out!
}
}
}
If your object is inline, then you may need to use the deserialization rules in Sanity's block-tools (also used in deserialzation. So you might declare something like this:
const myBlockDeserializationRules = [
{
deserialize(el, next, block) {
if (el.className.toLowerCase() != myType.toLowerCase()) {
return undefined
}
//do stuff with the HTML string
return {
_type: 'myType',
//all my other fields
})
}
]
Now, to bring it all together:
import { TranslationTab, defaultDocumentLevelConfig, BaseDocumentSerializer, BaseDocumentDeserializer, BaseDocumentPatcher, defaultStopTypes } from "sanity-plugin-transifex"
const myCustomConfig = {
...defaultDocumentLevelConfig,
exportForTranslation: (id) =>
BaseDocumentSerializer.serializeDocument(
id,
'document',
'en',
defaultStopTypes,
myCustomSerializers),
importTranslation: (id, localeId, document) => {
return BaseDocumentDeserializer.deserializeDocument(
id,
document,
myCustomDeserializer,
myBlockDeserializationRules).then(
deserialized =>
BaseDocumentPatcher.documentLevelPatch(deserialized, id, localeId)
)
}
}
Then, in your document structure, just feed the config into your
TranslationTab.
S.view.component(TranslationTab).title('Transifex').options(
myCustomConfig
)
If all the serialization is working to your liking, but you have a different setup for how your document works, you can overwrite that patching logic.
import { TranslationTab, defaultDocumentLevelConfig, BaseDocumentDeserializer } from "sanity-plugin-transifex"
const myCustomConfig = {
...defaultDocumentLevelConfig,
importTranslation: (id, localeId, document) => {
return BaseDocumentDeserializer.deserializeDocument(id,document).then(
deserialized =>
//you should have an object of translated values here. Do things with them!
)
}
}
The serializer actually introspects your schema files. You can set
localize: false on a schema and that field should not be sent off. Example:
fields: [{
name: 'categories',
type: 'array',
localize: false,
...
}]
This plugin ships with a specification called
stopTypes. By default it ignores fields that don't have useful linguistic information -- dates, numbers, etc. You can add to it easily.
import { TranslationTab, defaultDocumentLevelConfig, defaultStopTypes, BaseDocumentSerializer } from "sanity-plugin-transifex"
const myCustomStopTypes = [
...defaultStopTypes,
'listItem'
]
const myCustomConfig = {
...defaultDocumentLevelConfig,
exportForTranslation: (id) => BaseDocumentSerializer.serializeDocument(
id, 'document', 'en', myCustomStopTypes)
}
As above, feed the config into your
TranslationTab.
S.view.component(TranslationTab).title('Transifex').options(
myCustomConfig
)
There's a number of further possibilities here. Pretty much every interface provided can be partially or fully overwritten. Do write an issue if something seems to never work how you expect, or if you'd like a more elegant way of doing things.
This plugin is in early stages. We plan on improving some of the user-facing Chrome, sorting out some quiet bugs, figuring out where things don't fail elegantly, etc. Please be a part of our development process!
