Sanity is committed to providing accessible user experiences, both on this website and in our products, including the interface of Sanity Studio.

Sanity Studio is designed to be accessible for people with disabilities and should work with a wide range of assistive technologies, browser and device settings, and input methods. If you run into any issues or have suggestions for how we can improve, please let us know.

Conformance status of Sanity Studio

Sanity Studio is partially conformant with WCAG 2.1, Level A + AA. As of August 2022, Sanity Studio meets 39 out of 50 of the Success Criteria in scope.

The most prominent issues are:

Text alternatives: some graphical elements have no alternative text; this makes them unusable for users who are blind or partially sighted.

Orientation: needs better way to navigate Sanity Studio with assistive technologies like screen readers, eg through headings and/or landmarks.

“Accessible names”: some buttons in the interface do not have a name in code, which makes them hard or impossible to use for users of certain assistive technologies.

“Changes” panel: it’s difficult to know who has made changes, when they made them, and what they relate to.

More detailed information can be found in:

VPAT (last updated September 2022)

Full accessibility conformance review (last updated September 2022)

Feedback

If you encounter accessibility issues in Sanity Studio or on other Sanity websites or products, please let us know at accessibility@sanity.io. We welcome any feedback and aim to respond within a week.