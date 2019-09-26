Smartling’s translation integration with Sanity enables a seamless localization process for all users. The platform’s enterprise functionality introduces an unparalleled level of customization and translation program management. Smartling’s language services match professional translators with your content who are experienced with your industry, manages their schedule, and ensures the quality and timeliness of delivery always meets your expectations. Smartling works with 1,000+ B2B and B2C companies across the enterprise and is the #1 Rated Translation Management System by users on G2.

Visit smartling.com/sanity