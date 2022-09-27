Andrew Kumar
Stackbit + Sanity helps digital teams assemble and deliver websites, web applications, and experiences faster. Developers can code exactly the way they want, easily manage data sources and focus on creating components, all the while providing marketers and other content operators an intuitive and powerful interface to create, edit, preview, and publish super fast to accomplish their goals.
Stackbit enables performance, uptime, and reliability at the core of our platform. Zero supply-chain dependencies. Zero custom code or code packages. No cumbersome registering your code and components to lock it into our platform and way of working. Our platform is fully removed from your website's production delivery to end users, so your team can use the best stack of cloud CDNs and services.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals uses Stackbit & Sanity, so a small dev team can power 80 different websites in dozens of countries while shipping new internal apps 4 times faster.
In this guide, we'll cover live preview, edit in context, local development, and deploy processes with Stackbit and Sanity.
This guide covers the high-level process of adding Stackbit to an existing project that uses Sanity as its content source.
A Sanity source plugin for Sourcebit.
