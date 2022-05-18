SUSAM: Integrate Sanity asset management with Shopify - Guide
SUSAM integrates Sanity asset management with Shopify.Go to SUSAM: Integrate Sanity asset management with Shopify
Customers crave not just shopping, but also authentic stories. Shopify and Sanity help you create an experience that merges shopping and storytelling to help you acquire new customers and keep them coming for more.
With Shopify + Sanity you can:
Sync in seconds
Combine product data with structured content. Continuously synchronize Shopify to Sanity, including products, variants, and collections. Enjoy a better editing experience with a wide range of product data available in Sanity Studio.
Go beyond templates
Create stunning shopping experiences that show off the character of your products with rich media, flexible visual modules, social media, and more.
Tell your story
Enrich your products with structured content to tell the full story of what’s special about your company and how your products work.
Hydrogen + Oxygen + Shopify
Use Shopify’s new infrastructure for up-to-date storefronts without compromising performance, user experience, and SEO.
For more information visit shopify.com or hydrogen.shopify.dev
SUSAM integrates Sanity asset management with Shopify.
In this article, we are going to create a website with Next.js. We will create a headless Shopify Store using Shopify's Storefront API and combine this with data from an instance of Sanity.
Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.
Headless eCommerce for 491, a platform for curated objects.
CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity
Hanabi is a web design and development agency specializing in e-commerce projects with a focus on Shopify. We built their new website with Next.js, TypeScript, and Sanity CMS.
Shopify store built w. HULL starter
Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)
Culinary ice cream inspired by international cuisine.
Susam integrates Sanity asset management with Shopify. As soon as you install it, you will be able to fully utilise Shopify content distribution from your Sanity environment.
Get in touch with our team to partner with Sanity.ioBecome a partner