With Shopify + Sanity you can:

Sync in seconds

Combine product data with structured content. Continuously synchronize Shopify to Sanity, including products, variants, and collections. Enjoy a better editing experience with a wide range of product data available in Sanity Studio.

Go beyond templates

Create stunning shopping experiences that show off the character of your products with rich media, flexible visual modules, social media, and more.

Tell your story

Enrich your products with structured content to tell the full story of what’s special about your company and how your products work.

Hydrogen + Oxygen + Shopify

Use Shopify’s new infrastructure for up-to-date storefronts without compromising performance, user experience, and SEO.

For more information visit shopify.com or hydrogen.shopify.dev