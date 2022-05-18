Sogody
Susam integrates Sanity asset management with Shopify. As soon as you install it, you will be able to fully utilise Shopify content distribution from your Sanity environment.
SUSAM (Sanity Uploader with Shopify Asset Management) integrates your Sanity asset management system neatly with Shopify’s CDN. It reduces cost and provides consistency for media hosting without changing your workflow too much.
For the installation process and the steps on how to use it, please check the SUSAM Guide.
Upload resources to Shopify
Browse previously uploaded resources
Download resources
Drag and drop resources
If you found this solution as useful as we did, feel free to contact us through info@sogody.com or in Sogody. Our great ecommerce team @Sogody will happily help you with the setup of SUSAM or other yet to be published solutions we have available.
sanity install @sogody/susam
