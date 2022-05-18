SUSAM — Sanity Uploader with Shopify Asset Management

SUSAM (Sanity Uploader with Shopify Asset Management) integrates your Sanity asset management system neatly with Shopify’s CDN. It reduces cost and provides consistency for media hosting without changing your workflow too much.

For the installation process and the steps on how to use it, please check the SUSAM Guide.

Our great ecommerce team @Sogody will happily answer any questions or help you with the setup of SUSAM or other yet to be published solutions that we have available. Share your thoughts with us.

Features

Upload resources to Shopify

Browse previously uploaded resources

Download resources

Drag and drop resources

Find this useful?

