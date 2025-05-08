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Projects made with Sanity

Showcase projects built with Sanity — explore what the community is building.

Latest Projects

ToukaPNG

Next.js AI background-removal workspace using Sanity for structured product content, examples, and guides

duoduo

Photo to Video AI

Next.js photo-to-video workspace using Sanity for structured product content and documentation

duoduo

Synacti: an AI-built software-acquisition site on Next.js and Sanity with live visual editing

Synacti buys and holds founder-built software companies, and wanted a site as modern as that thesis. We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, then hand-built the parts that needed craft: a Matter.js physics hero you can drag and throw, and a user-controlled theme picker. It runs on the Next.js App Router and Vercel, with Sanity and its Live Content API giving the team real-time visual editing.

Slingshot Bio: headless Shopify commerce for synthetic cell mimics on Sanity and Next.js

Slingshot Bio makes synthetic cell mimics that stand in for real immune cells on any flow cytometer. They arrived with a WordPress marketing site and a separate Shopify store, no shared design, content, or data. We converged both into one headless platform on Next.js, Sanity, and Shopify, instrumented end to end in PostHog and built to stay AI-ready, from design to launch in three months.

Jamb: antiques ecommerce on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify

Jamb is a London design house selling antique and reproduction fireplaces, lighting, and furniture, most of it through enquiry rather than checkout. We merged Jamb and Hawker Antiques, two legacy PHP sites, into one platform rebuilt on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify. Build times dropped from 30 minutes to three across 2,000+ pages, and the SEO equity held through the cutover.

VentriTools

Free tools, guides and checklists for online business owners.

Voe AI

Next.js and Sanity-backed AI video workspace for Voe AI generation workflows

duoduo

AI Picture Editor

Next.js and Sanity-managed AI image editing workspace for prompt-based photo edits

duoduo

HD Photo Converter

Next.js and Sanity-backed AI photo enhancement tool for HD and 4K conversion

duoduo

Blackbook

A portfolio that talks back. Ask it anything, and an AI agent takes you to the work.

Jeppe Sloth Carlsen