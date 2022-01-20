Projects made with Sanity

Pricing update: Free users
What is

A side project fuelled by 36,111 words (4,820 of them unique). Sourced from 98 songs, spanning over 7 topics.

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Harmon.ie

Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital Workplace

Roboto Studio Website

We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.

Roboto Studio

Gallery

Gallery for Kat Lightfoot a painter based in Devon U.K.

Aryze Developments

A gorgeous design system harnessed through a thoughtfully customized Sanity experience.

Shelter Market
5

Shelter Market is a Canada-wide medical cannabis dispensary. Using Sanity and Shopify Plus, we were able to deliver an effortless, engaging shopping experience that distills their complex product data and achieves regulatory compliance.

Partner Creative

Quickbutik.com

An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.

Moris Pasic
