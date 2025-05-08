Projects made with Sanity

Synacti: an AI-built software-acquisition site on Next.js and Sanity with live visual editing

Synacti buys and holds founder-built software companies, and wanted a site as modern as that thesis. We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, then hand-built the parts that needed craft: a Matter.js physics hero you can drag and throw, and a user-controlled theme picker. It runs on the Next.js App Router and Vercel, with Sanity and its Live Content API giving the team real-time visual editing.