Projects made with Sanity
Showcase projects built with Sanity — explore what the community is building.
Showcase projects built with Sanity — explore what the community is building.
Next.js AI background-removal workspace using Sanity for structured product content, examples, and guides
Text & Image to Video With Native Audio
Picture to Video AI —
A public Slack-based demonstration of four role-specific AI workers handing real work to one another
Next.js photo-to-video workspace using Sanity for structured product content and documentation
Synacti buys and holds founder-built software companies, and wanted a site as modern as that thesis. We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, then hand-built the parts that needed craft: a Matter.js physics hero you can drag and throw, and a user-controlled theme picker. It runs on the Next.js App Router and Vercel, with Sanity and its Live Content API giving the team real-time visual editing.
Slingshot Bio makes synthetic cell mimics that stand in for real immune cells on any flow cytometer. They arrived with a WordPress marketing site and a separate Shopify store, no shared design, content, or data. We converged both into one headless platform on Next.js, Sanity, and Shopify, instrumented end to end in PostHog and built to stay AI-ready, from design to launch in three months.
Website for Gothenburg based agency Kodamera
Jamb is a London design house selling antique and reproduction fireplaces, lighting, and furniture, most of it through enquiry rather than checkout. We merged Jamb and Hawker Antiques, two legacy PHP sites, into one platform rebuilt on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify. Build times dropped from 30 minutes to three across 2,000+ pages, and the SEO equity held through the cutover.
Free tools, guides and checklists for online business owners.
Next.js and Sanity-backed AI video workspace for Voe AI generation workflows
Next.js and Sanity-managed AI image editing workspace for prompt-based photo edits
Next.js and Sanity-backed AI photo enhancement tool for HD and 4K conversion
Next.js and Sanity-backed AI video workspace for motion transfer
Convert videos into AI-ready prompts instantly
A portfolio that talks back. Ask it anything, and an AI agent takes you to the work.
Free 4K Image Upscaling Online
JustMarkdown - Unified Markdown Editor