8 Optimization tools

SEO tools

Featured

Bring SEO insights into Sanity.

Sanity snippets for VS Code

Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨

Henrique Doro

GROQ: ESlint plugin

ESlint plugin for GROQ queries tagged with the function exported from the groq package on npm.

Image URL
6

Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

3 Optimization guides

Self-Hosting Sanity Studio with GitHub Actions

A comprehensive guide to self-hosting Sanity Studio on DreamHost with GitHub Actions for continuous integration.

www.andyfitzgeraldconsulting.com
Andy Fitzgerald

Universal Links in Sanity.io

Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin

seansy.medium.com
Sean H

4 Optimization projects made with Sanity

Roboto Studio Website

We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.

Roboto Studio

Grab a Coffee

Grab a Coffee is a simple, shareable widget that lets talent request virtual coffee chats with companies.

Jon Eide Johnsen

Recipes.co.nz

Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchen

4 Optimization schemas

