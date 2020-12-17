Gatsby Plugins

Sanity Codegen - has 16 likes
Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.
Supercharge your websites with these plugins and tools for Gatsby, a blazing-fast frontend framework for React, easily integrated with Sanity.io's cutting-edge CMS.
Easily leverage the power of Sanity's image API from React-based environments like Gatsby.
Source plugin for pulling content from Sanity.io into Gatsby websites.
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init