Gatsby Plugins

Go to Sanity plugin smart asset manager
Sanity plugin smart asset manager
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
Code-Journey
Supercharge your websites with these plugins and tools for Gatsby, a blazing-fast frontend framework for React, easily integrated with Sanity.io's cutting-edge CMS.
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
A well-considered React component for displaying images from Sanity in any React application (Next.js, Astro, Remix, Gatsby, etc)
Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.
Easily leverage the power of Sanity's image API from React-based environments like Gatsby.
Source plugin for pulling content from Sanity.io into Gatsby websites.