Slack Publisher
Publish multilingual blog posts from Slack to any Sanity schema — powered by Claude AI. React with ✅ to a Slack message and get a full article in multiple languages published automatically, with images.
Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Get inspiration and learn how to build great marketing websites and landing page builders with Sanity.io.
Publish multilingual blog posts from Slack to any Sanity schema — powered by Claude AI. React with ✅ to a Slack message and get a full article in multiple languages published automatically, with images.
Visual style controls for Sanity Studio. Add responsive spacing, borders, backgrounds, typography, and effects to any schema type through 6 custom input components.
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
The Sanity SEO Fields Plugin makes SEO simple and accessible, helping teams and creators implement web-standard, social-ready content with ease. It bridges complex SEO needs and content creation, boosting visibility, engagement, and best-practice adoption across the community.
This plugin integrates ImageKit.io into Sanity Studio, enabling video upload, management, preview, and usage directly inside Sanity. It extends Sanity’s media workflow with ImageKit’s video hosting
Connect your Frontify DAM to your Studio as a custom asset source. Let users browse, select, and serve brand assets to boost performance and elevate the brand experience.
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.
SanityPress' pre-configured Studio is powered by a scalable module system, making it the ultimate "Page Builder". Skip the scaffolding, and go straight to website-building.
See how you can use Sanity's Content Operating System as the engine for your AI-SEO Strategy
How we migrated Cointracker from Ghost and Webflow to Sanity, and the lessons we learned along the way.
We scrapped Google analytics and opted for PostHog, you can even steal our code for how to use it directly with Sanity.
Ever thought about user-defined padding? This is the guide for you. We give you our vitriolic opinions about building page builders, and how to space them correctly
A developer-first cookie banner that doesn't suck
Old faithful, but built in the app router. Testing out the latest and greatest features on our own website, now, with added purple.
Fresco Cooks make software for smart appliances
Organize your bookmarks and manage tasks
Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.
A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation.
Website for Gothenburg based agency Kodamera
This script automates the migration of content from a WordPress site to a Sanity CMS project.
Use modules to build your pages? Want to grab a link to a specific module? This schema is just for you!
Wanna use Sanity to build a PageBuilder? Show previews of your blocks/sections!
Order by last name
Internal/External link based on the conditional field example with Next.js component starters
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializer