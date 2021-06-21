Pricing update: Free users
5 Marketing site tools

Bynder

Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your Studio

Rune Botten

sanity-plugin-cloudinary

Official

Access and reference images and videos from your Cloudinary account within the Sanity Studio.

Rune Botten

9 Marketing site starters

Blog with Eleventy

Featured
Official

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

Kitchen Sink

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Next.js Landing Pages

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Events with Nuxt.JS

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Gatsby Portfolio

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Blog with Gridsome

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.

Next.js Blog with Comments

Official

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

17 Marketing site guides

Explain Like I'm Five: Headless CMS

This short piece if meant for non-developers who want to understand what a Headless CMS is.

tinloof.com
Omar Benseddik

Universal Links in Sanity.io

Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin

seansy.medium.com
Sean H

Build your first blog using React
38

Official

Build a blog in React from scratch! We'll use Sanity for the content management and Tailwind CSS for styling.

Kapehe

62 Marketing site projects made with Sanity

Figma Config

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site

Featured

A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation.

Thomas Z Lukoma

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Harmon.ie

Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital Workplace

8 Marketing site schemas

