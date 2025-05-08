Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Experience creative freedom with infinitely-customizable workflows. From AI-authoring, reusable content everywhere, to orchestrated content releases.
The modern content studio
Work on content in real-time with your team. With instant synchronisation of edits, presence indicators and full version control.
Unify planning, editing, previewing, and publishing across all your content applications and teams, in one place
Edit content directly from your webpage, and see your changes instantly with live-as-you-type previews.
Create content once and automate the rest. Publish across channels and applications without fear of content duplication.
With live-as-you-type previews, seeing exactly how updates will look before publishing. Confidently share your content previews with other stakeholders with a polished, ready-to-go format before pushing live.
Plan and schedule updates with precision. Stage seasonal promotions, launch coordinated campaigns, and implement bulk content fixes—all without developer involvement. With full visibility into upcoming releases, structured approvals, and rollback capabilities, you can execute large-scale content changes efficiently.
Keep your images looking perfect across all devices and channels with image cropping and focal point placement. Your images are automatically optimized for each application and device.
Work simultaneously with your team in real-time on the same content. With version control, review workflows, presence indicators, and comments and tasks, you and your team can draft, review, and refine content without bottlenecks.
Write naturally. Ship faster
This is how modern teams create content. Focusing on the story, not limited by the format.
Write the way you think, in a free-form, distraction-free, creative space, with exactly (and only) the features you need.
An AI ghostwriter always ready to assist: following your lead, feeding you lines when you ask for them, or re-writting as you need, stepping aside the moment you take control.
Transform free-form writing into your studio instantly. Canvas will automatically move content into the structure of your Sanity Studio.
Write and store notes and contextual details, like tone of voice documents, product details, company histories, and more, and use them across notes to keep yourself, your team and your AI assistance organized and on track.
Content and Media unified
No more duplication, unused or missing assets. Take control of your media across all channels, content applications and teams.
Bulk upload files with drag-and-drop ease, then organize them with intuitive collections and find precisely what you are looking for with powerful filtering.
Identify which assets are actually used in your content. With an evolving asset library, quickly pinpoint the unused ones to clean up your storage, reduce costs, and keep your media collection focused and efficient.
Update assets once and automatically propagate changes to all content that uses them, eliminating tedious manual updates across multiple locations.
I think it's really exciting to see [our content editors] start to have that ownership over Sanity. The team is really excited to have so much freedom to think of these creative solutions, and they’re just having a lot of fun doing that.
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.