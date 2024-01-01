Winter release

This release should be pretty boring

Yet somehow it isn’t. Your free-form content maps itself. Visual editing without the mess. Complex content releases made easy.

Unpack the release
Unlock seamless workflows and faster delivery with our latest releases - Join the deep dive

More collaborative teams, more intentional customer connections

  • Big Impact
    Small Team
  • Shipping
    In hours not weeks
  • Tailored
    customer experiences

Tecovas graduated to Sanity from their homegrown CMS to bring together engineers, merchandizers, and marketers together to drive customer value

Key benefits

  • More Collaborative Teams: Engineers, Marketers, and Merchandizers focused on creating great content experiences.
  • Increased Product Confidence: Tecovas Engineers built a content stack that empowers their merchandizers to ship new product content efficiently and confidently.
  • Personalized Customer Moments: The Tecovas team has created unique web experiences based on their customers interest from everything from weddings to workwear.

I want to build tools and systems that, at no point, should I have to say 'no, I can't do that' it's more 'should we do that?' And if the answer is yes, then we have the stack and the ability to go and do it

A portrait of Kevin Harwood
Kevin Harwood
Chief Technology Officer

About the customer

Tecovas is an American retailer of cowboy boots and Western-style apparel. Along with cowboy boots. Tecovas also sells leather accessories and denim products.

Behind The Experience: Tecovas

We sent Sanity Co-Founder & CTO Simen Svale down to Austin, Texas to learn how Tecovas brings their content to life for their customers.

You can watch case study below!

If you want to go deeper into the Tecovas technical story you can watch the deep dive webinar with Kevin, Anya, and the team below.

How Tecovas creates intentional experiences with Sanity

Learn more about how Tecovas crafts unique customer experiences with their small, but mighty, team.

Watch webinar

Related customer stories

What will your story be?

Start building for freeTalk to an expert