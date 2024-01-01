See how Sanity can work for you

More Collaborative Teams: Engineers, Marketers, and Merchandizers focused on creating great content experiences.

I want to build tools and systems that, at no point, should I have to say 'no, I can't do that' it's more 'should we do that?' And if the answer is yes, then we have the stack and the ability to go and do it Kevin Harwood Chief Technology Officer

About the customer Tecovas is an American retailer of cowboy boots and Western-style apparel. Along with cowboy boots. Tecovas also sells leather accessories and denim products.

Behind The Experience: Tecovas

We sent Sanity Co-Founder & CTO Simen Svale down to Austin, Texas to learn how Tecovas brings their content to life for their customers.

You can watch case study below!

If you want to go deeper into the Tecovas technical story you can watch the deep dive webinar with Kevin, Anya, and the team below.