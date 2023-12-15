Delivering exceptional customer experiences — in days versus weeks — with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data transforms content editing, design, and engineering at leading product design and development platform company.
Sanity + Shopify
Use Sanity Connect to flow data about products, variants, and collections from Shopify straight into Sanity. Add metadata within Sanity Studio to enhance product information beyond baseline fields.
With unlimited content types and freedom to create nuanced relationships between them, express the real-world meaning and connections across your content. Giving content teams the freedom to innovate and experiment.
Content is treated as data and stored as JSON in the Sanity Content Lake. Use it to power content beyond your storefront. Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, giving customers a connected experience across your brand while keeping every touchpoint in sync.
Case study
CTO of Sanity, Simen, sits down with Tecovas leads Kevin Harwood, CTO, and Anya Colucci, Digital Merchandising, to learn how moving to a modern e-commerce tech stack with Sanity and Shopify Hydrogen has helped them scale.
