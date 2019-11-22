While GraphQL is becoming increasingly popular, Sanity.io was built with GROQ as the core query language. The idea behind GROQ, is to be able to describe exactly what information your application needs, while enabling ad hoc joining information from several sets of documents, then stitching together a very specific response with only the exact fields you need.

With Sanity.io’s GROQ and GraphQL endpoints, you'll be hard to find a more versatile API offering for structured content.

Read the documentation on how to work with the GraphQL endpoints, or learn more about how to deploy the GraphQL API from the sanity schema.