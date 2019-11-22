Sanity is an open-source API-based Headless CMS that works perfectly with GraphQL. Sanity lets you define your own content models with JavaScript and extend it with your own React.js components.
Continually amazed by the power and flexibility of @sanity_io. I've used most of its competitors, and it's far-and-away the best product"
With Sanity Studio you can build content infrastructure that provides immediate value while providing a clean and intuitive interface for your editors and developers as needs evolve. The editing interface offers rapid configuration and free form customization. Sanity Studio is also responsive and can be used from your phone whenever you need to change content.
To get started in minutes, try Sanity a blog or portfolio template made with Gatsby. The starters comes with a fully configured Sanity Studio and a best practice cms frontend framework.
If you would like to build a CMS from scratch, you can get started by installing the CLI tooling:
npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init
GraphQL is a pattern and an open-source query language for API’s connected to data, consisting of a type system, query language, execution semantics, static validation, and type introspection.
GraphQL enables developers to get the exact information they need in a flexible way, by letting the client define the structure of the data required. By using GraphQL, developers also benefit from the growing GraphQL ecosystem, where new flexible tooling and libraries are added regularly.
Some popular caching and fetch clients for GraphQL include; Apollo , Relay Modern, FetchQL, GraphQL Request, Lokka, Micro GraphQL React and URQL.
While GraphQL is becoming increasingly popular, Sanity.io was built with GROQ as the core query language. The idea behind GROQ, is to be able to describe exactly what information your application needs, while enabling ad hoc joining information from several sets of documents, then stitching together a very specific response with only the exact fields you need.
With Sanity.io’s GROQ and GraphQL endpoints, you'll be hard to find a more versatile API offering for structured content.
Read the documentation on how to work with the GraphQL endpoints, or learn more about how to deploy the GraphQL API from the sanity schema.
