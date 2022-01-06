Go from studio fields to metadata in your frontmatter with a small plugin. With Sanity, Hugo, and Netlify build plugins, you can wire a NoSQL database to your Hugo site in record time.

Customize your inputs any way you'd like to, then watch with delight as they become simple, manageable markdown files. No format lock-in, as with git-based CMS. Just the endless extensibility of open source Portable Text.

Check out this tutorial on creating blogs with Hugo and Sanity using Netlify build plugins to learn more.