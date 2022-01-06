Hugo Sanity #1 CMS
Using the world's fastest static site generator should come with an equally capable CMS. Define your own workflows in your headless CMS, then choose what to output to your Hugo project, all on an extensible, open source backend.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init
Want a no-frills approach to a blog, docs, or temporary event page, but still have other options when deploying the rest of your business's content?
With Sanity's API-first approach to content management, send a selection of your content to Hugo and keep the rest in reserve for other frameworks. It's a Jamstack dream come true.
Need a break from other frontends?
Keep it simple and enjoy plain HTML and markdown while retaining all the superpowers the modern JS ecosystem affords. Output a collection of static files using fully-featured open source React SPA.
Query the API pre-build time and make markdown out of portable text
Go from studio fields to metadata in your frontmatter with a small plugin. With Sanity, Hugo, and Netlify build plugins, you can wire a NoSQL database to your Hugo site in record time.
Customize your inputs any way you'd like to, then watch with delight as they become simple, manageable markdown files. No format lock-in, as with git-based CMS. Just the endless extensibility of open source Portable Text.
Check out this tutorial on creating blogs with Hugo and Sanity using Netlify build plugins to learn more.
Translate your shortcodes and templates into custom input components
Thanks to the flexibility of the Sanity back end, you can serialize any fully-rendered input component in your Sanity studio with a fully-functioning Hugo shortcode without breaking a sweat.
