Next.JS CMS

Or get started using the CLI
Prefer the CLI? Deploy an instance of Sanity studio (npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init), create a Next.js app, and begin fetching data for static site generation in a tiny amount of code. Iterate on a dynamic, content-focused site at record speed.
Combine Next.js's
getStaticProps() with Sanity's native JavaScript client and connect your front end to a user-friendly, fully-featured CMS in the time it takes to make coffee.
import { client } from "@sanity/client"
export async function getStaticProps() {
const myFirstPost = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"][0]');
return {
props: {
myFirstPost,
},
};
}
export default function MyBlog({myFirstPost}){
//...