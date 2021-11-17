Pricing update: Free users
NextJS resources

Guides, plugins, and other resources for NextJS – the popular React-based Javascript framework made by Vercel.

5 Next tools

next-sanity-extra
5

Simplify integration of NextJS and Sanity (with live preview)

Christopher Fraser

Next.js Sanity Image
6

Utility for using responsive images hosted on the Sanity.io CDN with the Next.js image component.

Lorenzo de Jong

Sanity Codegen
16

Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.

Rico Kahler

Vercel Deploy

Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio.

Nick DiMatteo

7 Next starters

HULL

Featured

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

Official

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Carolina Gonzalez

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Next.js Landing Pages

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Next.js Blog with Comments

Official

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

10 Next guides

Headless Ecommerce Tutorial with (Sanity and) the Shopify API

In this article, we are going to create a website with Next.js. We will create a headless Shopify Store using Shopify's Storefront API and combine this with data from an instance of Sanity.

Jamie Bradley

46 Next projects made with Sanity

Jamstack Explorers
6

Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site

Featured

A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation.

Thomas Z Lukoma

What is

A side project fuelled by 36,111 words (4,820 of them unique). Sourced from 98 songs, spanning over 7 topics.

Check out these plugins, guides. projects, and starters for NextJS, an industry-leading framework for React. Next enables both client-side and server-side rendering, dynamic page routing, serverless API routes, and provides an excellent developer experience. Paired with Sanity, it makes for an ideal JAMstack framework. The Sanity community has tutorials and example projects to inspire your latest NextJS creation, as well as helpful plugins to take your project to the next level and zero-config starters to get you up-and-running in a matter of moments.

