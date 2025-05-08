The official Sanity toolkit for Next.js
Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more
Guides, plugins, and other resources for Next.js – the popular React-based JavaScript framework made by Vercel.
Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more
Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.
Image galleries as a Portable Text block: grid or carousel, fed from the Sanity Media Library. Every image carries alternative text, caption and credit, and the caption is rendered underneath each slide. The carousel steps through one image at a time with arrows and dot indicators; clicking any image opens it full screen in a native <dialog> lightbox with keyboard navigation. The renderer ships structural CSS only — colours, fonts and spacing come from your design via CSS custom properties.
Embed Instagram posts, reels and IGTV videos anywhere inside an article. Editors paste either a post URL or Instagram's full embed code — both are reduced to a clean permalink, so no tracking parameters or markup end up in your content. A live preview inside the editor shows what was picked before publishing. Ships a separate `/render` entry point with a React component and a @portabletext/react mapping, so the frontend renders posts without importing `sanity` into the app bundle.
Enhanced reference array component for Sanity Studio with search, sort, and bulk operations
Trigger and monitor Vercel deployments directly from Sanity Studio — no context switching required.
Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.
A bare-metal, nitro-fuelled Sanity template welded in the garage of Roboto Studio. Ready to rip with pagebuilders, hyper-optimised SEO, and a need for speed.
A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.
A pre-configured Sanity Studio on Next.js designed for rapid and scalable website development. The last template you’ll ever need—for good.
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Zero-click search hit 68% and the crawlers behind ChatGPT and Claude still don't run JavaScript. The tested evidence for one pre-rendered build that covers search rankings, AI answers, Core Web Vitals, and accessibility law, and the receipts on what isn't worth paying for.
SanityPress' pre-configured Studio is powered by a scalable module system, making it the ultimate "Page Builder". Skip the scaffolding, and go straight to website-building.
How we built a self improving AI loop for our marketing demo and used Sanity as the kill switch, content layer, and rollback mechanism to keep it safe.
How I automated 3 SEO blog posts a week for a marketing agency using Sanity as the content hub, Claude for generation, and a feedback loop that improves every post based on real visitor behavior.
A drop-in Claude Code skill that generates Sanity page builder thumbnails end to end — reads your schema, mocks contextual content, screenshots each block with Playwright MCP, and writes optimized WebPs to the insertMenu config. Works on any Next.js + Sanity stack.
How we migrated Cointracker from Ghost and Webflow to Sanity, and the lessons we learned along the way.
A new brand identity to represent a more mature company, to signify The Swaddle’s evolution from publisher to production house, combined with an easier to navigate platform that can surface multiple content types - drawing readers through The Swaddle’s content offering.
We helped Jennifer Fisher, a Shopify Plus jewelry and lifestyle brand, double their conversion rate by building a fast and fully self-managed online store.
Old faithful, but built in the app router. Testing out the latest and greatest features on our own website, now, with added purple.
Fresco Cooks make software for smart appliances
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem
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Check out these plugins, guides, projects, and starters for Next.js, an industry-leading framework for React. Next enables both client-side and server-side rendering, dynamic page routing, serverless API routes, and provides an excellent developer experience. Paired with Sanity, it makes for an ideal Jamstack framework. The Sanity community has tutorials and example projects to inspire your latest Next.js creation, as well as helpful plugins to take your project to the next level and zero-config starters to get you up and running in a matter of moments.