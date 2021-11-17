NextAuth Sanity
Guides, plugins, and other resources for NextJS – the popular React-based Javascript framework made by Vercel.
NextAuth Adapter and Provider for SanityGo to NextAuth Sanity
Simplify integration of NextJS and Sanity (with live preview)Go to next-sanity-extra
Utility for using responsive images hosted on the Sanity.io CDN with the Next.js image component.Go to Next.js Sanity Image
Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.Go to Sanity Codegen
Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio.Go to Vercel Deploy
Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.ioGo to HULL
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.Go to Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce
A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Starter
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.Go to Next.js Landing Pages
An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
Learn how to use Telegram for sending notificationsGo to Add the Telegram Messaging API to your React application
A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live PreviewGo to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide
Sanity CMS has a high potential when used with Next.js & TailwindCSS. In this article, we will deep dive in to the setup.Go to How to setup Sanity CMS with Next.js & TailwindCSS
Learn how to dispatch SMS notifications from a Single Page Application (SPA)Go to Guide to sending SMS with the Twilio API
Build a full-fledged, user-authenticated To-do app using Sanity, Next.js, and Magic.link.Go to How to Create a Todo List with React and Sanity
In this article, we are going to create a website with Next.js. We will create a headless Shopify Store using Shopify's Storefront API and combine this with data from an instance of Sanity.Go to Headless Ecommerce Tutorial with (Sanity and) the Shopify API
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystemGo to Jamstack Explorers
Organize your bookmarks and manage tasksGo to Mission Control Chrome Extension
An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experienceGo to Recipe Website Proof of Concept
A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation.Go to Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site
A side project fuelled by 36,111 words (4,820 of them unique). Sourced from 98 songs, spanning over 7 topics.Go to What is
Dokey is the best SEO tool that will help you write quality content for Google.Go to Dokey Website (SEO Content Tool)
Check out these plugins, guides. projects, and starters for NextJS, an industry-leading framework for React. Next enables both client-side and server-side rendering, dynamic page routing, serverless API routes, and provides an excellent developer experience. Paired with Sanity, it makes for an ideal JAMstack framework. The Sanity community has tutorials and example projects to inspire your latest NextJS creation, as well as helpful plugins to take your project to the next level and zero-config starters to get you up-and-running in a matter of moments.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init