Sanity Content Lake
Freedom to innovate starts with setting your back end free
Say yes to your best ideas with a truly decoupled, fully customizable CMS back end. Connect any tool, create any content type without vendor-imposed constraints—you set the rules here, not us.
Centralize content and context
Maximize reuse and consistency with a single source of truth rich with context from all data sources. Minimize complexity across your mature and evolving tech stack.
Ready for today and tomorrow
Future-proof with a composable stack of the best solutions to meet your needs. Adapt easily as your business evolves without being forced into full rebuilds or clunky stop-gaps.
Move fast with confidence
Give editors autonomy to manage content without developer intervention. From unlimited content types to custom validations, configure it up front, don’t worry about it later.
Database powers for structured content
Code-optimized data pipelines
Pull, reshape, and send data to any context at any scale with a single API call—made possible by our API-first platform offering unmatched querying power.
Schemaless JSON datastore
Unlike other CMSes, Sanity is unopinionated about the data model. Ingest any data source freely and create unlimited content types without predefined schemas.
No-ops storage and delivery
Get a fully-managed, cloud-hosted back end equipped with an asset pipeline, a global CDN, and edge caching. Focus on what matters, we’ll take care of the ops.
Interoperability
Pull in any data, send it anywhere
If it has an API, it integrates with Content Lake—from popular front-end frameworks to data sources like your PIM, ERM, or e-commerce platform.
Unlike other CMSes, Content Lake makes data flow, in and out, a breeze. With its schemaless design, you can ingest any schema and absorb the real-world messiness of third party and homegrown sources.
Feed any JSON document into Content Lake, and it’ll be instantly queryable—allowing you to work iteratively, rather than waste time on premature data transformations.
Single source of truth
Create once, reuse everywhere
Unlike any other back end, Content Lake aggregates data in real-time—from external sources to editor keystrokes—ensuring everyone sees the latest version while preventing data conflicts.
- Project every display from a uniform structured content layer
- Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync
- No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, up-to-date content
Unconstrained content modeling
Express the richness your content
With unlimited content types and freedom to create nuanced relationships between them, express the real-world meaning and connections across your content.
Build and scale content models easily with schemas as code, rather than slow, UI-based schema creation.
Customize to every business requirement, rather than compromising with a one-size-fits-no-one CMS that limits you to fixed content types.
- Unlimited content types at no additional cost
- Nested objects for efficient content modeling and retrieval
- Referential integrity out-of-the-box
Precise querying
Serve front-end requests rapidly
Sanity’s open source query language, GROQ makes it easy for developers to send the exact data for every front-end request—no more, no less—and even transform data into the right format on the fly, without altering the back end.
Unlike traditional data retrieval, GROQ lets you tailor your queries exactly to fit the front-end context for optimal rendering. From filtering to projecting to merging, just describe what you need, and GROQ will fetch it.
- Efficient data handling without under- or over-fetching
- SQL-like flexibility with JSON-like syntax for intuitive learning
- Optionality with full support for GraphQL
Surgical content updates
Make fast, error-free changes
From large-scale to precise content updates, Mutation API streamlines every change made to your datastore—with less code and fewer API calls.
No need to pull an entire document to change one field, or send bulk updates sequentially–risking latency and data conflicts.
Enterprise-grade infrastructure
You’re covered, out-of-the-box
Top e-commerce brands like Puma rely on Sanity to handle peak traffic without breaking a sweat—scaling even the highest of peaks. Last Black Friday–Cyber Monday, Sanity outperformed vendors with a 0.00381% error rate against billions of requests.
Rely on our robust, scalable infrastructure for fast, reliable content delivery—equipped with a global CDN, edge caching, and asset pipeline out-of-the-box.
- Cross-platform content delivery to any device or region
- Multi-tenant authoring with custom views for different teams
- Intelligent image transformation with automatic cropping, compression, and conversion