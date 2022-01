Browse ready-made Sanity.io schemas to structure your content quickly. Find useful code snippets for workflows, input components, migration scripts, and studio configurations.

Group documents by Autocomplete Tags in Structure Builder The Autocomplete Tags plugin allows you to add an array of 'tag' strings to your document but grouping documents by those tags in your Desk Structure can present a challenge. Racheal Pennell Go to Group documents by Autocomplete Tags in Structure Builder

Batch remove a field Script to batch remove a field from all documents that match a GROQ query Geoff Ball Go to Batch remove a field

Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch. Surjith S M Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions

Get current post, previous post, and next post This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttons Go to Get current post, previous post, and next post

List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity This recipe is a UX affordance for Sanity Studio, which makes it easier for editors to manage heavily cross-referenced documents. It provides a list of backlinks to referring documents. S Go to List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity

Anchored Headings for Portable Text How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializer Knut Melvær Go to Anchored Headings for Portable Text

Dev Mode List all schemas in development Ollie Taylor Go to Dev Mode

Easy peasy URL Slug Quickly and easily validate your slug without having to work out the regex syntax Roboto Studio Go to Easy peasy URL Slug

Migrate plain text field to Portable Text Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lake Knut Melvær Go to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text

United States Dropdown List A simple states dropdown list for your Studio Brent Robbins Go to United States Dropdown List

Related Content Suggest relevant content based on category tags. Josh Lind Go to Related Content

Frequently asked questions Simple content type for a question and answer pattern Knut Melvær Go to Frequently asked questions

Controlled Number Custom Input Component A custom input component that lets the schema creator control max, min, and step values on a number input. Geoff Ball Go to Controlled Number Custom Input Component

Rich quotations in Portable Text Schemas for adding richer quotes within Portable Text Knut Melvær Go to Rich quotations in Portable Text

Mutate, set or change values deep within documents JS/Node example of using the /mutate API Pål Smitt-Amundsen Go to Mutate, set or change values deep within documents

Country Dropdown List A simple country dropdown list for your Studio. Racheal Pennell Go to Country Dropdown List

Document specific content previews Document specific content previews Fershad Irani Go to Document specific content previews