Page 2 of 5

TweetSummary

Allows the user to tweet a summary into twitter.

Alexandra Faller

Conditional Fields

A custom input component that conditionally shows fields in from the 'fields' array

Rune Rapley-Møller

Color Hex with Swatch

Text input that for a color hex value (without the #) that displays a color swatch

Annie Pennell
