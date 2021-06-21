Page 2 of 5

Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array.
It will expand the reference (projection) which is deeply linked in an array and optional using select funtion.Go to Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array.
Allows the user to tweet a summary into twitter.Go to TweetSummary
Preview images of your documentsGo to Image Preview Field
A custom input component that conditionally shows fields in from the 'fields' arrayGo to Conditional Fields
Visually browse the reference documents you want to select in a document.Go to Reference document browser input
Parse, format and mask numeric values with easeGo to Advanced Numeric Input
Generate a random color 🌈Go to Random Color Input
Run GROQ queries in the studio to populate an array module.Go to GROQ Reference Lookup + Add & Replace
Get thumbnail and video by pasting vimeo/youtube urlGo to Vimeo/Youtube video id and thumbnail custom component
Add a title between fields for some visual groupingGo to Heading custom component
Text input that for a color hex value (without the #) that displays a color swatchGo to Color Hex with Swatch
Make a rough calculation of word count and reading time for your Portable Text fieldsGo to Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text
Simple Placeholder Custom Input utilising Sanity UI.Go to Custom Input: Placeholder
Prefer to have no image next to your array items? This can help!Go to Hide Icons For Array Items
This snippet will help filter groq query by category or tags in a document. eg: postGo to Sanity query filter by category or tags (Groq Snippet)
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init