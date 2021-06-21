Page 2 of 5

Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array. It will expand the reference (projection) which is deeply linked in an array and optional using select funtion. Surjith S M Go to Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array.

TweetSummary Allows the user to tweet a summary into twitter. Alexandra Faller Go to TweetSummary

Image Preview Field Preview images of your documents K Kristel Voets Go to Image Preview Field

Conditional Fields A custom input component that conditionally shows fields in from the 'fields' array Rune Rapley-Møller Go to Conditional Fields

Reference document browser input Visually browse the reference documents you want to select in a document. Karin Go to Reference document browser input

Advanced Numeric Input Parse, format and mask numeric values with ease F Fabien Franzen Go to Advanced Numeric Input

Random Color Input Generate a random color 🌈 Thomas Kim Go to Random Color Input

GROQ Reference Lookup + Add & Replace Run GROQ queries in the studio to populate an array module. Kevin Green Go to GROQ Reference Lookup + Add & Replace

Vimeo/Youtube video id and thumbnail custom component Get thumbnail and video by pasting vimeo/youtube url Arjen Scherff-de Water Go to Vimeo/Youtube video id and thumbnail custom component

Heading custom component Add a title between fields for some visual grouping Arjen Scherff-de Water Go to Heading custom component

Color Hex with Swatch Text input that for a color hex value (without the #) that displays a color swatch Annie Pennell Go to Color Hex with Swatch

GROQ query to reference an actor Go to GROQ query to reference an actor

Recipe app starter schema Kapehe Go to Recipe app starter schema

GROQ query to get content from movies Go to GROQ query to get content from movies

Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text Make a rough calculation of word count and reading time for your Portable Text fields Knut Melvær Go to Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text

Custom Input: Placeholder Simple Placeholder Custom Input utilising Sanity UI. Arnas Z Go to Custom Input: Placeholder

Hide Icons For Array Items Prefer to have no image next to your array items? This can help! Racheal Pennell Go to Hide Icons For Array Items