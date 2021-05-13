Page 3 of 5

Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter This is a starting point for the creation of a custom string input. It recreates the basic functionality of the default string input. Bryan Robinson Go to Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter

Splatt, merge and spread documents and objects with GROQ Tarje Lavik Go to Splatt, merge and spread documents and objects with GROQ

Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js Jan Hoogeveen Go to Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js

Image gallery How to make scaleable image gallery's Jan Hoogeveen Go to Image gallery

E-commerce alert banner schemas and GROQ query Bryan Robinson Go to E-commerce alert banner schemas and GROQ query

PHP Sanity: a collection of convenience functions for Sanity's official PHP API PHP Sanity is a collection of convenience functions for use with the official Sanity PHP API. https://github.com/chrispecoraro/PHP-Sanity Christopher Pecoraro Go to PHP Sanity: a collection of convenience functions for Sanity's official PHP API

GROQ query to find all the different categeries of products Mohammed Hussam Khatib Go to GROQ query to find all the different categeries of products

Display random document in the studio desk Use an asynchronous list item in the structure builder to display a random document Henrique Doro Go to Display random document in the studio desk

Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations. Go to Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed

Event directory schemas Schemas for creating an event directory on Sanity Nick Borrett Go to Event directory schemas

Set slug on publish with referenced field value - has 5 likes Set slug on publish document action Ken Eucker Go to Set slug on publish with referenced field value

GROQ query to find duplicate data GROQ query that finds duplicate data in a given field. Geoff Ball Go to GROQ query to find duplicate data

GROQ query to pull data for image palette information A query to pull the rich color data associated with an image from the Sanity Asset Pipeline Bryan Robinson Go to GROQ query to pull data for image palette information

Breaks for Portable Text How to add different types of “breaks” for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, “read more”, sections, chapters, and so on. Knut Melvær Go to Breaks for Portable Text

File Searchable Select Choose a file from a searchable select Arjen Scherff-de Water Go to File Searchable Select

How to list and group image asset documents Add lists of image assets based on information in the asset document using the Structure Builder API Knut Melvær Go to How to list and group image asset documents

useCurrentUser Custom React Hook Get details of the currently logged in Sanity user Simeon Griggs Go to useCurrentUser Custom React Hook