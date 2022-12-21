Skip to content
Asynchronous List Options Component

By RD Pennell

Populate your list options in a string schema using an external API

schema.js

{
  name: 'catBreed',
  title: 'Cat Breed',
  type: 'string',
  options: {
    list: [],
    url: 'https://catfact.ninja/breeds',
    formatResponse: (json) =>
      json.data.map(({breed}) => ({
        title: breed,
        value: breed.toLowerCase().split(' ').join('-'),
      })),
  },
  components: {
    input: AsyncSelect,
  },
},

AsynchSelect.js

import {useState, useEffect} from 'react'

const AsyncSelect = (props) => {
  const [listItems, setListItems] = useState([])
  const {schemaType, renderDefault} = props
  const {options} = schemaType
  const {url, formatResponse} = options

  useEffect(
    () =>
      fetch(url)
        .then((res) => res.json())
        .then(formatResponse)
        .then(setListItems),
    [url, formatResponse]
  )

  return renderDefault({
    ...props,
    schemaType: {...schemaType, options: {...options, list: listItems}},
  })
}

export default AsyncSelect

The Studio will break if you try to use an API call to populate your list options. Instead, you can use a custom input component and the renderDefault method to handle this in just a few lines of code.

