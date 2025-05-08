AI that actually knows your content
Content Agent starts with complete understanding of your content. The structure, the relationships, the context. It reads your schema descriptions to understand your business. It follows references like an experienced team member would.
✓ Already knows your entire content library (no explaining required)
✓ Understands your schema and how documents connect
✓ Combines web research with your content in one conversation
✓ Everything saves as drafts - you review before publishing
✓ Lives in your Dashboard - not another tool to integrate
✓ Works with your existing content - no migration, no setup