Level up your validation game! Validations can do so much more than you think, here are some examples. Saskia Bobinska Go to Level up your validation game!

Resolve-to-Publish: Comments based publish action A custom publish action that opens the comments inspector instead of publishing if unresolved comments exist Saskia Bobinska Go to Resolve-to-Publish: Comments based publish action

Get Linked Data Function Automatically retrieve images, titles, short descriptions, and more from linked resources on the web. Andy Fitzgerald Go to Get Linked Data Function

Taxonomy Term Auto-Tag Use the Sanity Embeddings Index to auto-tag resources from a pre-defined list of taxonomy terms managed in Sanity Studio. Andy Fitzgerald Go to Taxonomy Term Auto-Tag

Related Resources by Taxonomy Tag Three simple approaches to generate ranked lists of related content using taxonomy tags managed in Sanity Studio Andy Fitzgerald Go to Related Resources by Taxonomy Tag

WordPress to Sanity Migration Script This script automates the migration of content from a WordPress site to a Sanity CMS project. Jaswinder Singh Go to WordPress to Sanity Migration Script

Next.js Redirect schema with validation Create Next.js redirects, directly inside of your Sanity Studio with validation Go to Next.js Redirect schema with validation

Conditional 'Draft Lock' Input Component Add the ability to make your document conditionally `readOnly` using an input component, where Sanity React hooks are available Paul Welsh Go to Conditional 'Draft Lock' Input Component

Text Input with Presets Want to add some preset buttons/chips below your text input field? Look no further! Mitchell Christ Go to Text Input with Presets

Import Taxonomy Terms Import taxonomy terms, structure, and metadata into the Taxonomy Manager plugin. Includes a spreadsheet template you can use to author and correctly format your taxonomy. Andy Fitzgerald Go to Import Taxonomy Terms

Array of references as checkboxes Tired of pressing "New item" all the time? Render an array of references as checkboxes Sigurd Heggemsnes Go to Array of references as checkboxes

Create different block styles for the dropdown and editor Your block styles will normally look the same in the editor and the styles dropdown. For the times you don't want that, this workaround lets you configure them differently. Geoff Ball Go to Create different block styles for the dropdown and editor

Update references via Content Migration script Use a migration script to update all references from one document to another Saskia Bobinska Go to Update references via Content Migration script

Next.js on-demand Tag Revalidation with Custom Document Actions Alternative solution to Webhook revalidation Soufiane Go to Next.js on-demand Tag Revalidation with Custom Document Actions

Cursor Prompt Thinking about getting started with AI? Well we're just going to share our latest and greatest prompt so you don't have to do the hard work Go to Cursor Prompt

Object level One or the Other validation This validation can be used if you have an object with two fields and you require one or the other to be filled Soufiane Go to Object level One or the Other validation

Adding Jump Links to Page Modules Use modules to build your pages? Want to grab a link to a specific module? This schema is just for you! Mitchell Christ Go to Adding Jump Links to Page Modules