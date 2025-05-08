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Recipes

Schema and code snippets to help you model content and build features in your Sanity Studio.

Sanity Functions Recipes

Format code blocks with Prettier

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Automatically format code blocks using Prettier to enforce consistency across all documents.

Simeon Griggs

Auto-generate alt text for Media Library assets

FeaturedOfficial

Automatically generate accessible, multilingual alt text for images in your Sanity Media Library using Agent Actions and Sanity Functions

Bram Doppen

Automatically tag blog posts

FeaturedOfficial

AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.

First Published Timestamp Function

FeaturedOfficial

Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.

Knut Melvær

Sentiment Analysis

Automatically analyze and categorize the emotional tone of user comments

Pieter Brinkman

Auto Summary Function

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AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form Content

Kevin Green

Telegram alerts for new comments

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Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.

Simeon Griggs

Post to Bluesky

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Inform your the Bluesky crowd when you publish a post

Post to Mastodon

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Spread the word on Mastodon when publishing a blog post

Latest Recipes

Get Linked Data Function

Automatically retrieve images, titles, short descriptions, and more from linked resources on the web.

Andy Fitzgerald

Taxonomy Term Auto-Tag

Use the Sanity Embeddings Index to auto-tag resources from a pre-defined list of taxonomy terms managed in Sanity Studio.

Andy Fitzgerald

Related Resources by Taxonomy Tag

Three simple approaches to generate ranked lists of related content using taxonomy tags managed in Sanity Studio

Andy Fitzgerald

Text Input with Presets

Want to add some preset buttons/chips below your text input field? Look no further!

Mitchell Christ

Import Taxonomy Terms

Import taxonomy terms, structure, and metadata into the Taxonomy Manager plugin. Includes a spreadsheet template you can use to author and correctly format your taxonomy.

Andy Fitzgerald

Cursor Prompt

Thinking about getting started with AI? Well we're just going to share our latest and greatest prompt so you don't have to do the hard work