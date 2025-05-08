Sanity Exchange
Explore plugins, templates, guides, recipes and showcase projects built by the Sanity community.
Explore plugins, templates, guides, recipes and showcase projects built by the Sanity community.
A Trash for Sanity Studio: browse documents that were deleted from your dataset and restore them as drafts, for any schema type, with zero configuration.
A practical way to model image-edit requests in Sanity Studio—source assets, edit intent, constraints, accessibility notes, and approval status—so nothing reaches production without a clear paper trail.
Welcome to aijet.cc, your premier destination for discovering the latest, most comprehensive, and innovative AI applications.
When organic traffic stalls, the default response is usually “we need more content.”
Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.
How to keep Sanity image hotspots useful when you need 1:1 exports for Instagram, WhatsApp, or link previews.
Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.
Plan, preview and publish Instagram and Facebook posts from inside Sanity Studio, through the Zernio API. Posts live in the dataset as documents, so they get drafts, version history, roles and a reference to the article or release they belong to. The tool adds a cockpit with a calendar, a filtered post list, true-to-scale previews per post type, and a settings panel for the API key, profiles and connected accounts. Covers Instagram feed, carousel, story and reel plus Facebook feed, story and reel, with per-type validation while writing.
Image galleries as a Portable Text block: grid or carousel, fed from the Sanity Media Library. Every image carries alternative text, caption and credit, and the caption is rendered underneath each slide. The carousel steps through one image at a time with arrows and dot indicators; clicking any image opens it full screen in a native <dialog> lightbox with keyboard navigation. The renderer ships structural CSS only — colours, fonts and spacing come from your design via CSS custom properties.
Embed Instagram posts, reels and IGTV videos anywhere inside an article. Editors paste either a post URL or Instagram's full embed code — both are reduced to a clean permalink, so no tracking parameters or markup end up in your content. A live preview inside the editor shows what was picked before publishing. Ships a separate `/render` entry point with a React component and a @portabletext/react mapping, so the frontend renders posts without importing `sanity` into the app bundle.
Publish Captioned Video Content with AI-Powered Subtitles
A practical Sanity Studio schema, validation approach, and editorial checklist for reviewing multi-reference image briefs before production.
Next.js AI background-removal workspace using Sanity for structured product content, examples, and guides
Zero-click search hit 68% and the crawlers behind ChatGPT and Claude still don't run JavaScript. The tested evidence for one pre-rendered build that covers search rankings, AI answers, Core Web Vitals, and accessibility law, and the receipts on what isn't worth paying for.
Text & Image to Video With Native Audio
Bring GA4, Google Search Console, and Lighthouse/PageSpeed analytics directly into Sanity Studio. View traffic, engagement, search performance, and page-level insights without switching between multiple dashboards.
Render your runtime schema as a Mermaid class diagram inside Sanity Studio.
Picture to Video AI —