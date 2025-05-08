Sanity Exchange

Zernio Social Publishing

Plan, preview and publish Instagram and Facebook posts from inside Sanity Studio, through the Zernio API. Posts live in the dataset as documents, so they get drafts, version history, roles and a reference to the article or release they belong to. The tool adds a cockpit with a calendar, a filtered post list, true-to-scale previews per post type, and a settings panel for the API key, profiles and connected accounts. Covers Instagram feed, carousel, story and reel plus Facebook feed, story and reel, with per-type validation while writing.