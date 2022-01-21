Sanity Exchange

Pricing update: Free users
A side project fuelled by 36,111 words (4,820 of them unique). Sourced from 98 songs, spanning over 7 topics.

Webhook Deploy
Tool

Simple tab to manually trigger webhook deploys

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Pursoma
Made with Sanity

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Roewyn Umayam Personal Site
Made with Sanity

My personal portfolio made with Sanity, TailwindCSS, NextJS, and Netlify. And some ❤️

Self-Hosting Sanity Studio with GitHub Actions
Guide

A comprehensive guide to self-hosting Sanity Studio on DreamHost with GitHub Actions for continuous integration.

www.andyfitzgeraldconsulting.com
Andy Fitzgerald

Hotspot Array
Tool

A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image

Simeon Griggs

Group documents by Autocomplete Tags in Structure Builder
Schema

The Autocomplete Tags plugin allows you to add an array of 'tag' strings to your document but grouping documents by those tags in your Desk Structure can present a challenge.

Racheal Pennell

Batch remove a field
Schema

Script to batch remove a field from all documents that match a GROQ query

Geoff Ball

GROQ list
Tool

Take advantage of GROQ to render lists of documents for quick edit, straight in the Sanity studio without needing to deploy anything!

