Optimize your Sanity-powered site with plugins for SEO, images, IDE snippets, content models, and more. For use in JAMstack frameworks such as Svelte, Gridsome, and 11ty.

Sanity snippets for VS Code

Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨

Henrique Doro

GROQ: ESlint plugin

ESlint plugin for GROQ queries tagged with the function exported from the groq package on npm.

SEO tools

Featured

Bring SEO insights into Sanity.

Image URL
6

Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

