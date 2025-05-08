Redirects
Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.
Optimize your Sanity-powered site with plugins for SEO, images, IDE snippets, content models, and more. For use in JAMstack frameworks such as Svelte, Gridsome, and 11ty.
Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.
Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.
Image galleries as a Portable Text block: grid or carousel, fed from the Sanity Media Library. Every image carries alternative text, caption and credit, and the caption is rendered underneath each slide. The carousel steps through one image at a time with arrows and dot indicators; clicking any image opens it full screen in a native <dialog> lightbox with keyboard navigation. The renderer ships structural CSS only — colours, fonts and spacing come from your design via CSS custom properties.
Embed Instagram posts, reels and IGTV videos anywhere inside an article. Editors paste either a post URL or Instagram's full embed code — both are reduced to a clean permalink, so no tracking parameters or markup end up in your content. A live preview inside the editor shows what was picked before publishing. Ships a separate `/render` entry point with a React component and a @portabletext/react mapping, so the frontend renders posts without importing `sanity` into the app bundle.
Render your runtime schema as a Mermaid class diagram inside Sanity Studio.
Scans a Sanity dataset for broken document references and external links, with a Studio tool to review and jump to the offending documents.
Add Sirv as a first-class media source inside Sanity Studio. Connect your Sirv account, browse the Sirv DAM, and pick images, videos, 360 spins, Sirv views or any file directly from fields. Assets stay on Sirv and render on the frontend with the companion @sirv/react package.
Sanity Studio input component for editing ordered key-value string pairs. Supports add, remove, and reorder operations with real-time patch updates.
Enhanced reference array component for Sanity Studio with search, sort, and bulk operations
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
sanity-plugin-color-input is a beautifully designed and highly customizable color picker for Sanity Studio (v3, v4, and v5). It supports solid colors and linear gradients, returns rich color formats (HEX, RGBA, HSL, and full CSS gradient strings), and includes customizable presets with one-click copy functionality. Built natively for modern Sanity architecture.
Recover traffic from your best content. PageBridge syncs Google Search Console data into Sanity Studio so you detect decay and fix it without leaving your editor.
A Sanity Studio plugin that provides seamless integration with ImageKit.io, enabling you to browse, manage, and deliver optimized media directly from your Sanity Studio.
Sanity plugin providing a validated hashtags field with strict rules. (Sanity Studio v3)
Add simple uniqueness validation for string fields (e.g. email, username, slug) in Sanity Studio v3.
A plugin that adds a table of contents to your documents with Portable text and page builder arrays.
A powerful table view plugin for Sanity Studio with bulk actions, column selection, and document management capabilities. Forked from super-pane by @ricokahler
A plugin to select and preview Lucide icons in your studio