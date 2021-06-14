Optimize your Sanity-powered site with plugins for SEO, images, IDE snippets, content models, and more. For use in JAMstack frameworks such as Svelte, Gridsome, and 11ty.

sanity-plugin-branch-link - has 5 likes For using Branch.io with Sanity content Sean H

sanity-groq-filter Curated List of GROQ Filters. Hans

11ty Sanity Image Helper An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset Pipeline Bryan Robinson

Sanity snippets for VS Code Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨ Henrique Doro

Content Model Graph Instant graph for your content model in your Sanity Studio. Cameron Chamberlain

GROQ: ESlint plugin ESlint plugin for GROQ queries tagged with the function exported from the groq package on npm.

SEO tools Featured contribution Bring SEO insights into Sanity.