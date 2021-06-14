sanity-plugin-branch-link

Connect branch link attributes directly to your sanity data model to faciliate link deep link navigation and link unfurling.

For help configuring read this post

Installation

sanity install branch-link

Configuration

For a schema with a user document, containing a slug , firstName , image and a bio , we could connect this data to branch.

import BranchLink , { DeepLinkParams } from "sanity-plugin-branch-link" ; import c from "part:@sanity/base/client" ; const client = c . withConfig ( { apiVersion : "2020-03-25" } ) ; import sanityImageBuilder from "@sanity/image-url" ; import { SanityDocument , Image , ImageAsset , Slug } from "@sanity/types" ; const imageBuilder = sanityImageBuilder ( client ) ; interface UserDocument extends SanityDocument { firstName : string ; image : Image ; slug : Slug ; bio : string ; } { type : "document" , name : "user" , title : "User" , fields : [ { type : "slug" , name : "slug" , } , { name : "firstName" , type : "string" , } , { name : "image" , type : "image" , options : { hotspot : true , } , } , { name : "bio" , type : "text" , } , { name : "branchLink" , title : "Branch Link" , type : "url" , inputComponent : BranchLink , options : { branchKey : "<your_branch_key>" , baseUrl : "https://insta-shirt.app.link" , getLinkParams : async ( document : UserDocument ) : Promise < DeepLinkParams > => { const results : { image : { asset : ImageAsset } } [ ] = await client . fetch ( ` *[_id==" ${ document . _id } "]{ image { ..., asset->{...} } } ` ) ; const { image } = results [ 0 ] ; const imageUrl = imageBuilder . image ( image ) . width ( 400 ) . height ( 400 ) . url ( ) ; const publishedID = document . _id . replace ( "drafts." , "" ) ; const pageTitle = ` People: ${ document . firstName } ` ; const data : DeepLinkParams [ "data" ] = { $canonical_identifier : ` users/ ${ publishedID } ` , $deeplink_path : ` users/ ${ document . slug ?. current } ` , $desktop_url : ` https://example.com/users/ ${ document . slug ?. current } ` , $og_image_url : imageUrl , $og_title : pageTitle , $og_description : document . bio , $marketing_title : pageTitle , } ; return { data , } ; } , } ] }

Screenshots

BranchLink represents it like:

Unfurling

For the example above, if I generated that branch link and pasted it into slack, it would unfurl like...

FAQ

How can I get a QR code?

Branch's QR code API is only available to enterprise level customers. If you would like to add this for inline image support in sanity, submit a PR!