sanity-plugin-time-seconds

For entering values in mm:ss format like 03:45 , and reflecting them in your sanity model as second numeric values. This input can be used to both reflect a time or a second length. The intention is to make it easier for CMS managers to input these values when referencing playback.

For more info, see this post on how to integrate with your sanity model

Installation

sanity install time-seconds

Then you can use the TimeToSecondsField as an input component. Playback marker expects values in mm:ss format, and converts values to a seconds number whenever that criteria is met. The field type must always be "number".

Configure

import TimeToSecondsField from 'sanity-plugin-time-seconds' { name : "adStartTime" , description : "Time when ad starts" , type : "number" , inputComponent : TimeToSecondsField , options : { placeholder : "Please enter a value in 00:00 format" } }

Screenshot

This is what the field looks like. On the right, the field's value is an int, representing seconds.

For fields in the schema like:

import TimeToSecondsField from 'sanity-plugin-time-seconds' { name : "adStartTime" , title : "Ad Start Time" , type : "number" , inputComponent : TimeToSecondsField , description : "Time in the podcast when ad should start" , options : { placeholder : "Value in 00:00 format" , } } , { name : "adPlaybackLength" , title : "Ad Length" , type : "number" , inputComponent : TimeToSecondsField , description : "Enter Length of Ad" , options : { placeholder : "Ad Length, value in 00:00 format" , } }

TimeToSecondsField represents it like:

with the value being stored as total seconds int.