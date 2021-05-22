Sean H
Open Source Contributor. React Developer
Store playback times as a seconds integer, while allowing input in 00:00 format.
For entering values in
mm:ss format like
03:45, and reflecting them in your sanity model as second numeric values. This input can be used to both reflect a time or a second length. The intention is to make it easier for CMS managers to input these values when referencing playback.
For more info, see this post on how to integrate with your sanity model
sanity install time-seconds
Then you can use the
TimeToSecondsField as an input component. Playback marker expects values in
mm:ss format, and converts values to a seconds number whenever that criteria is met. The field type must always be "number".
import TimeToSecondsField from 'sanity-plugin-time-seconds'
{
name: "adStartTime", //Give your sanity field a name
description: "Time when ad starts", //Give it a description
type: "number", //Must always be number
inputComponent: TimeToSecondsField,
options: {
placeholder: "Please enter a value in 00:00 format"
}
}
This is what the field looks like. On the right, the field's value is an int, representing seconds.
For fields in the schema like:
import TimeToSecondsField from 'sanity-plugin-time-seconds'
{
name: "adStartTime",
title: "Ad Start Time",
type: "number",
inputComponent: TimeToSecondsField,
description: "Time in the podcast when ad should start",
options: {
placeholder: "Value in 00:00 format",
}
},
{
name: "adPlaybackLength",
title: "Ad Length",
type: "number",
inputComponent: TimeToSecondsField,
description: "Enter Length of Ad",
options: {
placeholder: "Ad Length, value in 00:00 format",
}
}
TimeToSecondsField represents it like:
with the value being stored as total seconds int.
sanity install time-seconds
