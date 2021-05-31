Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Sean H

Open Source Contributor. React Developer

wildseansy@gmail.com
seansy.medium.com/
Berkeley, CA
Joined: January 2021

Contributions

Universal Links in Sanity.io
Guide

Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin

seansy.medium.com
Sean H

sanity-plugin-computed-field
Tool

A field based on other fields; memoization in your Sanity model. Field value is recomputed with the click of a button, using a GROQ query referencing the current document being edited, and a reducing function to produce the single value from the GROQ result.

Sean H