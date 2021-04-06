Sean H
A field based on other fields; memoization in your Sanity model. Field value is recomputed with the click of a button, using a GROQ query referencing the current document being edited, and a reducing function to produce the single value from the GROQ result.
This plugin computes a field's value based on other fields or relationships with its document. In other words, this field memoizes a value in a document using GROQ to lookup and custom javascript to compute the value from those GROQ results. See this post for more info on the plugin.
sanity install computed-field
Then you can use the
ComputedField as an input component to help calculate values. The computed field supports
number,
text,
string, or
boolean type.
import ComputedField from 'sanity-plugin-computed-field'
{
name: "...", //Give your sanity field a name
type: "number", //"number" or "text" or "string" or "boolean"
inputComponent: ComputedField,
options: {
editable: true or false,
buttonText: "Regenerate",
documentQuerySelection: `
_id,
"numberOfReferences": count(*[references(^._id)])
`
reduceQueryResult: (resultOfQuery) => {
return resultOfQuery.numberOfReferences
}
}
}
options.documentQuerySelection (required)
Defines the body of the query on the current document being edited. Result of this query is passed to 'reduceQueryResult'. This selection is made every time "Regenerate" is clicked.
options.reduceQueryResult (required)
Returns the value to populate computed field, based on the query result of 'documentQuerySelection'. This function is called every time "Regenerate" is clicked and the GROQ query successfully is made.
options.editable (default
false)
Whether user can also edit the computed field directly.
options.buttonText (default
"Regenerate")
What text should be in button user clicks to recompute the value.
See examples/courseBook for full example.
Say we ran a university. We have a corpus of courses, and each course has many scheduled times. Each scheduled course has an instructor teaching.
We might want to compute whether the course is active, or the number of scheduled classes at a given point of time (for example, the beginning of the year).
import ComputedField from 'sanity-plugin-computed-field'
const Course = {
name: 'course',
title: 'Title for Course',
description: 'Represents a given course taught at Sanity U',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
description: 'Please give this course a title',
type: 'string',
},
{
title: 'Is Active',
description: 'Whether this course has scheduled items remaining this quarter.',
type: 'boolean',
inputComponent: ComputedField,
options: {
editable: true,
documentQuerySelection: `
"numScheduled": count(*[_type == "scheduledCourse" && references(^._id) && startTime > ${new Date().toISOString()}])
`,
reduceQueryResult: (queryResult: {numScheduled: number}) => {
return queryResult.numScheduled > 0
},
},
},
{
title: 'Number of classes this quarter',
description: 'Computed by number of classes on the schedule',
type: 'string',
inputComponent: ComputedField,
options: {
documentQuerySelection: `
"numScheduled": count(*[_type == "scheduledCourse" && references(^._id)])`,
reduceQueryResult: (queryResult: {numScheduled: number}) => {
return queryResult.numScheduled
},
},
},
],
}
type: "number"
type: "text"
type: "string"
type: "boolean"
