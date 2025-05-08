Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Build tailored apps to empower your teams. All within your existing content platform. From knowledge bases, approval workflows, brand hubs to operational dashboards.
Sanity transforms how you create, manage, and deliver these critical assets, making content a strategic driver rather than just documents left dusty in the digital file cabinet.
Your teams deserve better than legacy solutions or cobbled-together workarounds. Let developers build custom apps that perfectly match your workflows with tools they are familiar with and feel productive with.
End the endless internal content silos. Sanity creates a single, structured content layer that powers everything from knowledge bases and brand portals to training apps, hubs and operational dashboards.
Use AI to automate tasks triggered by content changes—like enrichment, tagging, or syncing systems—without manual intervention. It integrates into your workflows to accelerate output and reduce repetition, so teams can move faster at scale.
Build with SOC2 compliance, role-based access controls, and audit trails. Deploy confidently with the knowledge that authentication, permissions, and infrastructure scaling are all handled for you.
Support distributed teams with a globally distributed infrastructure that delivers content with consistent response times. Secure delivery of data and assets on CDNs that respect authentication and permissions. Live Content APIs that can propagate vital updates in seconds across the globe.
Build approval processes, validation rules, and automated updates with Functions and Agent Actions. Connect with internal systems, trigger notifications in Slack or Teams, and streamline operations with event-driven workflows.
The dream dev stack
Sanity’s API-first real-time approach and advanced content modeling capabilities let developers build solutions that enhance your business, not the other way around.
Rapidly build tailored applications with the App SDK. A headless set of React hooks and utilities for local-first, real-time content querying and editing with built-in optimistic updates. Deploy to the Sanity Dashboard for integration with all your content tools.
Write real-time applications without managing complex infrastructure. The Live Content API powers the App SDK and can be added to any frontend with just a few lines of code, ensuring your internal tools always show the latest content without refreshing.
Define content structures that mirror your business’s specific domain language and processes. With schema-as-code and schema migration tooling, you can version content models alongside application code, ensuring they evolve together.
Validate, translate, summarize, and modify content with AI tools and native serverless functions. Use built-in AI to interact with your structured content and use internal style guides and instructions. Trigger workflows on any content update, down to field-level changes, and deploy custom code with a single CLI command.
It's incredibly easy to push data into Sanity Content Lake from outbound systems. With the Sanity API, I'm not making 10,000 calls to update 10,000 items. I'm making one API call and the whole dataset is updated.
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.