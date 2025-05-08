The Sanity Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) is intended to provide a clear process for security researchers and members of the public to responsibly report security vulnerabilities they discover in Sanity's systems, applications, or services as outlined in the scope below..

By participating in this program, researchers agree to comply with these rules as well as the our privacy policy and applicable laws.

The scope of the Sanity VDP includes:

https://manage.sanity.io https://www.sanity.io Sanity management interfaces:

https://api.sanity.io https://apicdn.sanity.io Sanity APIs



The program covers security vulnerabilities discovered in Sanity's systems and software. It does not include vulnerabilities in third-party services or software used by Sanity unless they lead to a vulnerability in Sanity's systems.

Researchers should only test against their own accounts and data or test accounts and data. Testing should not disrupt or compromise any Sanity customer data.

Sanity will not fund or reimburse fees or subscription costs attached to research.

We will actively review all vulnerabilities which are reported to us, however, the below findings should be considered explicitly out of scope.

Denial of Service (DoS) attacks

Resource exhaustion attacks

Rate limiting issues

Brute force attacks on login or forgot password pages

Account lockout not enforced

Disclosure of internal IP addresses, or versions, or names of software

Issues related to cross-domain policies without evidence of exploitability

Username/email enumeration via login, pending invitations, forgot password, or registration error messages

Cookie validation and expiration issues

Weak ciphers used by TLS, or TLS versions prior to 1.3

Static content over HTTP

Open ports

Overly shared storage buckets without demonstration of impact

Any form of social engineering/phishing against Sanity staff or customers

Vulnerability reports that require a large amount of "target users" interactions to perform, unlikely or unreasonable actions which would be more symptomatic of a social engineering or phishing attack and not an application vulnerability

Sanity's bug bounty pilot has now closed. We are not currently offering any monetary rewards, swag, or platform credits for vulnerability disclosures.

If you wish to responsibly disclose a vulnerability to Sanity, we strongly prefer that you make use of the OpenSSF vulnerability reporting template to write your report.

You should send your report to security@sanity.io. Should you need to encrypt your report or sections for sensitive reasons, we ask that you use the Sanity security@sanity.io PGP key, available on the openPGP site.

We commit to answering your report within 3 business days (outside US holidays) with an acknowledgement of receipt. Triage, mitigation and resolution of the findings can take longer and have no timeline promises.

By submitting an entry, you agree to Sanity's privacy policy on data handling. We use a ticketing system, which is listed in our subprocessors.

Your testing must not violate any law, or disrupt or compromise any data that is not your own.