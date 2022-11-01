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Events

Upcoming Events

  • Sanity Pioneers: AI Content Operations in Practice ↗

    When 

    June 4, 6:00 – 10:00 PMGMT+1

    Where

    London, UK

    Automating legal content, turning code into content, and building AI features your users can trust. That requires real content operations. Join us on June 4th in London. Practitioners share how they're building with AI + Sanity, then stick around to talk shop with the speakers and Sanity engineers.

    Register now

  • WebinarHow Gong rebuilt their 10-year-old site for the AI era

    When 

    June 17, 1:00 – 1:30 PMEDT

    Where

    Streaming online

    Inside their story from legacy CMS pain to structured content, AI localization, automated workflows, and the start of agentic content operations.

    Register now

Watch past events

  • May 15, 2026May 15
    2026

    How AI Is powering better personalization in e-commerce

    Join Sanity and Vercel's e-commerce experts for a conversation on how AI is reshaping personalization and product discovery, plus a live demo of AI-powered search in action. This is episode 1 of our Structured Series for leaders tackling how content is modeled, connected, and governed in the AI era.

  • Apr 14, 2026Apr 14
    2026

    How Braze cut content turnaround time by 98% with AI content operations

    Translations in seconds, AEO metadata automated, and customer success agents – built on structured content. See how they did it.

  • Mar 20, 2026Mar 20
    2026

    Sanity Pioneers ↗

    Join builders from Complex, Amplitude, and Airtable. Two practitioners share how they're scaling content production with LLM workflows — then we build together.

    • External Event

  • Mar 11, 2026Mar 11
    2026

    Content as critical infrastructure: the key to scale, speed, and AI readiness

    An executive session on how to eliminate expensive manual work, enable automation, and position your business for AI-driven operations that drive real ROI.

  • Feb 19, 2026Feb 19
    2026

    Coordinate multi-page launches without the chaos

    Bundle related changes, preview how they work together, and publish on schedule. Without chasing approvals or staying late.

  • Feb 18, 2026Feb 18
    2026

    Launch promotions 75% faster across 4 domains

    See how publisher Tyndale went from needing hours to launch monthly promotions to a single workflow with zero developer bottlenecks.

  • Jan 20, 2026Jan 20
    2026

    Community Event: Content Agent Q&A ↗

    Join us live to discuss the first AI agent built to run content operations at scale. Featuring our co-founder, Even, Roboto Agency, and the team behind it.

    • External Event

  • Dec 3, 2025Dec 3
    2025

    Cut costs and time-to-market with AI-powered content operations

    See how AI-powered translation and automated content workflows unlocked £300k cost savings and lightning-fast market expansion for travel company loveholidays.

  • Nov 11, 2025Nov 11
    2025

    Café Sanity – London ↗

    ​We're taking over Bread and Butter Collective (a short 10 min walk from Old Street) on Tuesday, November 11th. Come hang with Engineers, Support Engineers, and Content Operations specialists from the Sanity team!

    • External Event

  • Oct 29, 2025Oct 29
    2025

    Increase AOV by building shoppable images—fast

    Join this session to see how MR MARVIS boosted AOV by 9.7% with lifestyle shots.

    • Recorded stream

  • Oct 23, 2025Oct 23
    2025

    Transform how your teams work with digital assets

    Join this live demo of the Sanity Media Library to see how it streamlines workflows, reduces duplication, and enables scaling without chaos.

    • Recorded stream

  • Oct 22, 2025Oct 22
    2025

    The Official Next.js Conf Opening Party ↗

    The official Next.js Conf pre-party! Join us at Southern Pacific Brewing Company in the Mission District.

    • External Event
    • Next.js Conf

  • Sep 18, 2025Sep 18
    2025

    From zero to headless e-commerce in 30 days

    By starting with proven building blocks, you can be free to focus on what makes your project unique from day one.

    • Recorded stream

  • Aug 6, 2025Aug 6
    2025

    How Complex saves editors 80 hours a month with just 60 lines of code

    Discover how Complex slashed manual editorial work and sped up content delivery using Sanity Functions and Embeddings Index API.

    • Builder Talk

  • Jun 25, 2025Jun 25
    2025

    Vercel Ship 2025 ↗

    Join us in-person or virtually at Vercel Ship 2025.

    • External Event

  • Jun 17, 2025Jun 17
    2025

    How Morning Brew unified their content operations

    Learn how Morning Brew reaches 4M+ subscribers daily with seamless content operations built on Sanity.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk

  • May 22, 2025May 22
    2025

    Sanity Showcase

    A show-not-tell meetup where developers in the Sanity Ecosystem showcase the challenges they’ve tackled, the solutions they’ve built, and the lessons they’ve learned.

    • Virtual Meetup

  • May 8, 2025May 8
    2025

    Sanity Spring Release

    Join us for the premiere on May 8th!

  • Apr 17, 2025Apr 17
    2025

    How Powerhouse architected for content reuse and editor autonomy

    Join us as we go straight into Powerhouse’s Sanity Studio to show how it's built and walk through real implementation decisions.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk

  • Mar 20, 2025Mar 20
    2025

    Sanity Showcase

    A show-not-tell meetup where developers in the Sanity Ecosystem showcase the challenges they’ve tackled, the solutions they’ve built, and the lessons they’ve learned.

    • Virtual Meetup

  • Mar 6, 2025Mar 6
    2025

    The story behind Lady Gaga’s digital experience

    Hear how Commerce-UI built a site that pushes creative limits while maintaining performance, powered by Sanity and Shopify.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk

  • Dec 5, 2024Dec 5
    2024

    Mejuri's Journey from Contentful to Sanity + Shopify

    Mejuri & Domaine share the journey from Contentful to Sanity + Shopify Hydrogen, tackling migration, boosting SEO, and optimizing workflows for global markets.

    • Recorded stream
    • The Art of Migration

  • Nov 21, 2024Nov 21
    2024

    Sanity Winter Release

    Watch the deep dive into our Winter Release with updates to Sanity Create, Visual Editing, and more.

    • Recorded stream
    • Developer Deep Dive

  • Oct 24, 2024Oct 24
    2024

    Sanity Keynote 'Live By Default' ↗

    Don’t miss Sanity’s mainstage demo (2:30 PM) where we’ll show you how to solve the real-time content challenge with Next.js. See Sanity’s Content Operating System in action, live! Register for Next.js Conf to watch

    • External Event
    • Next.js Conf

  • Oct 24, 2024Oct 24
    2024

    Sanity Shake-Out Run

    Sanity runs Next.js Conf! 30-minute out-and-back from Rincon Park along the Embarcadero for runners of all experience. Come say hello, go at your own pace, and get some exclusive Sanity running swag!

    • Next.js Conf

  • Oct 24, 2024Oct 24
    2024

    Sanity Block Party

    Kick off the week with the unofficial Next.js Conf pre-party hosted by Sanity & friends – featuring DJ set by Norwegian electronic duo Lemaitre, great drinks, tasty food and games.

    • Next.js Conf

  • Oct 23, 2024Oct 23
    2024

    Sanity Hackathon: Learn with Jason

    Join Jason Lengstorf and 4 special guests for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode where you'll build a content-driven app alongside Jason & co. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Keychron K Pro Series mechanical keyboard.

    • Next.js Conf

  • Oct 16, 2024Oct 16
    2024

    How Marimekko fosters authenticity while scaling global e-commerce

    Hear how the iconic Finnish fashion brand is building authentic, localized shopping experiences at scale as they expand into new markets.

    • Recorded stream
    • Webinar

  • Oct 1, 2024Oct 1
    2024

    Optimizing Content Workflows

    Our live virtual developer-focused event features stories from our community and Sanity engineers.

    • Recorded stream
    • Developer Deep Dive

  • Aug 26, 2024Aug 26
    2024

    DMEXCO 2024 ↗

    Meet us at Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event. September 18 & 19 2024, in Cologne!

    • External Event
    • Tradeshow

  • Aug 20, 2024Aug 20
    2024

    Building Resilient Applications with Sanity.

    Our live virtual developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features. Full agenda coming soon!

    • Recorded stream
    • Developer Deep Dive

  • Jul 30, 2024Jul 30
    2024

    (At least) 6 ways to improve a content-driven website built with Next

    Join Lee from Vercel and Knut from Sanity as they review James Singleton’s Next.js site for Redshirt Sports. What can be improved and why? Join us as we learn together and explore topics like performance, build times, content modeling, query optimization, and SEO.

    • Recorded stream
    • Live Feedback Session

  • Jul 18, 2024Jul 18
    2024

    Behind the Experience with Tecovas

    We sent Simen, our CTO and Co-Founder, down to Texas to learn, and share, how the team at Tecovas, an American retailer of cowboy boots and Western apparel, is bringing the spirit of the West to life for their customers together with Sanity and Shopify.

    • Sanity presents

  • Jul 9, 2024Jul 9
    2024

    Enhancing SEO and Editing Efficiency

    Our live virtual developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features.

    • Recorded stream
    • Developer Deep Dive

  • May 21, 2024May 21
    2024

    Optimizing Reusability with Sanity

    A developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features.

    • Recorded stream
    • Developer Deep Dive

  • May 8, 2024May 8
    2024

    Sanity Connect

    Catch up on our latest product releases and exciting community announcements. Relive the magic of former Pixar's, Matthew Luhn, on telling compelling stories with AI.

    • Recorded stream

  • Apr 9, 2024Apr 9
    2024

    Tips and Tools for powerful customization

    A developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features.

    • Recorded stream
    • Developer Deep Dive

  • Mar 21, 2024Mar 21
    2024

    How Amplitude drives product-led growth with Sanity

    Hear how Amplitude built a self-serve content engine with Sanity to drive self-serve product growth.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk

  • Feb 3, 2024Feb 3
    2024

    How AETHER increased revenue by 11% with Sanity

    Simen Svale, CTO and Co-Founder of Sanity, sits down with Ashley Brooks & Evan Backes of AETHER, and Michal Wolczecki-Klim of Commerce-UI to dive deep into how they achieved exciting results after migrating their entire e-commerce site to Sanity.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk

  • Dec 14, 2023Dec 14
    2023

    How Tecovas roped in success with composable commerce

    Explore how retail brand, Tecovas, enhanced scalability and achieved significant sales growth by transitioning to a modern e-commerce tech stack with Sanity and Shopify Hydrogen.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk

  • Jan 4, 2023Jan 4
    2023

    How Sanity, Vercel, and Next.js optimize and modernize content

    Hear from the Director of Engineering at Morning Brew about how they deliver rich, interactive stories to their audience, transforming their business from a newsletter to a media brand.

    • Recorded stream

  • Nov 1, 2022Nov 1
    2022

    How PUMA runs fast with Sanity and Next.js

    Moving fast as a global brand – a look at how Puma uses Sanity and Next.js to run their multi-platform infrastructure.

    • Recorded stream
    • Builder Talk