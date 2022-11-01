Events
Upcoming Events
Sanity Pioneers: AI Content Operations in Practice ↗
When
June 4, 6:00 – 10:00 PMGMT+1
Where
London, UK
Automating legal content, turning code into content, and building AI features your users can trust. That requires real content operations. Join us on June 4th in London. Practitioners share how they're building with AI + Sanity, then stick around to talk shop with the speakers and Sanity engineers.
WebinarHow Gong rebuilt their 10-year-old site for the AI era
When
June 17, 1:00 – 1:30 PMEDT
Where
Streaming online
Inside their story from legacy CMS pain to structured content, AI localization, automated workflows, and the start of agentic content operations.
Watch past events
May 15, 2026May 15
2026
How AI Is powering better personalization in e-commerce
Join Sanity and Vercel's e-commerce experts for a conversation on how AI is reshaping personalization and product discovery, plus a live demo of AI-powered search in action. This is episode 1 of our Structured Series for leaders tackling how content is modeled, connected, and governed in the AI era.
Apr 14, 2026Apr 14
2026
How Braze cut content turnaround time by 98% with AI content operations
Translations in seconds, AEO metadata automated, and customer success agents – built on structured content. See how they did it.
Mar 20, 2026Mar 20
2026
Sanity Pioneers ↗
Join builders from Complex, Amplitude, and Airtable. Two practitioners share how they're scaling content production with LLM workflows — then we build together.
- External Event
Mar 11, 2026Mar 11
2026
Content as critical infrastructure: the key to scale, speed, and AI readiness
An executive session on how to eliminate expensive manual work, enable automation, and position your business for AI-driven operations that drive real ROI.
Feb 19, 2026Feb 19
2026
Coordinate multi-page launches without the chaos
Bundle related changes, preview how they work together, and publish on schedule. Without chasing approvals or staying late.
Feb 18, 2026Feb 18
2026
Launch promotions 75% faster across 4 domains
See how publisher Tyndale went from needing hours to launch monthly promotions to a single workflow with zero developer bottlenecks.
Jan 20, 2026Jan 20
2026
Community Event: Content Agent Q&A ↗
Join us live to discuss the first AI agent built to run content operations at scale. Featuring our co-founder, Even, Roboto Agency, and the team behind it.
- External Event
Dec 3, 2025Dec 3
2025
Cut costs and time-to-market with AI-powered content operations
See how AI-powered translation and automated content workflows unlocked £300k cost savings and lightning-fast market expansion for travel company loveholidays.
Nov 11, 2025Nov 11
2025
Café Sanity – London ↗
We're taking over Bread and Butter Collective (a short 10 min walk from Old Street) on Tuesday, November 11th. Come hang with Engineers, Support Engineers, and Content Operations specialists from the Sanity team!
- External Event
Oct 29, 2025Oct 29
2025
Increase AOV by building shoppable images—fast
Join this session to see how MR MARVIS boosted AOV by 9.7% with lifestyle shots.
- Recorded stream
Oct 23, 2025Oct 23
2025
Transform how your teams work with digital assets
Join this live demo of the Sanity Media Library to see how it streamlines workflows, reduces duplication, and enables scaling without chaos.
- Recorded stream
Oct 22, 2025Oct 22
2025
The Official Next.js Conf Opening Party ↗
The official Next.js Conf pre-party! Join us at Southern Pacific Brewing Company in the Mission District.
- External Event
- Next.js Conf
Sep 18, 2025Sep 18
2025
From zero to headless e-commerce in 30 days
By starting with proven building blocks, you can be free to focus on what makes your project unique from day one.
- Recorded stream
Aug 6, 2025Aug 6
2025
How Complex saves editors 80 hours a month with just 60 lines of code
Discover how Complex slashed manual editorial work and sped up content delivery using Sanity Functions and Embeddings Index API.
- Builder Talk
Jun 25, 2025Jun 25
2025
Vercel Ship 2025 ↗
Join us in-person or virtually at Vercel Ship 2025.
- External Event
Jun 17, 2025Jun 17
2025
How Morning Brew unified their content operations
Learn how Morning Brew reaches 4M+ subscribers daily with seamless content operations built on Sanity.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk
May 22, 2025May 22
2025
Sanity Showcase
A show-not-tell meetup where developers in the Sanity Ecosystem showcase the challenges they’ve tackled, the solutions they’ve built, and the lessons they’ve learned.
- Virtual Meetup
May 8, 2025May 8
2025
Sanity Spring Release
Join us for the premiere on May 8th!
Apr 17, 2025Apr 17
2025
How Powerhouse architected for content reuse and editor autonomy
Join us as we go straight into Powerhouse’s Sanity Studio to show how it's built and walk through real implementation decisions.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk
Mar 20, 2025Mar 20
2025
Sanity Showcase
A show-not-tell meetup where developers in the Sanity Ecosystem showcase the challenges they’ve tackled, the solutions they’ve built, and the lessons they’ve learned.
- Virtual Meetup
Mar 6, 2025Mar 6
2025
The story behind Lady Gaga’s digital experience
Hear how Commerce-UI built a site that pushes creative limits while maintaining performance, powered by Sanity and Shopify.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk
Dec 5, 2024Dec 5
2024
Mejuri's Journey from Contentful to Sanity + Shopify
Mejuri & Domaine share the journey from Contentful to Sanity + Shopify Hydrogen, tackling migration, boosting SEO, and optimizing workflows for global markets.
- Recorded stream
- The Art of Migration
Nov 21, 2024Nov 21
2024
Sanity Winter Release
Watch the deep dive into our Winter Release with updates to Sanity Create, Visual Editing, and more.
- Recorded stream
- Developer Deep Dive
Oct 24, 2024Oct 24
2024
Sanity Keynote 'Live By Default' ↗
Don’t miss Sanity’s mainstage demo (2:30 PM) where we’ll show you how to solve the real-time content challenge with Next.js. See Sanity’s Content Operating System in action, live! Register for Next.js Conf to watch
- External Event
- Next.js Conf
Oct 24, 2024Oct 24
2024
Sanity Shake-Out Run
Sanity runs Next.js Conf! 30-minute out-and-back from Rincon Park along the Embarcadero for runners of all experience. Come say hello, go at your own pace, and get some exclusive Sanity running swag!
- Next.js Conf
Oct 24, 2024Oct 24
2024
Sanity Block Party
Kick off the week with the unofficial Next.js Conf pre-party hosted by Sanity & friends – featuring DJ set by Norwegian electronic duo Lemaitre, great drinks, tasty food and games.
- Next.js Conf
Oct 23, 2024Oct 23
2024
Sanity Hackathon: Learn with Jason
Join Jason Lengstorf and 4 special guests for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode where you'll build a content-driven app alongside Jason & co. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Keychron K Pro Series mechanical keyboard.
- Next.js Conf
Oct 16, 2024Oct 16
2024
How Marimekko fosters authenticity while scaling global e-commerce
Hear how the iconic Finnish fashion brand is building authentic, localized shopping experiences at scale as they expand into new markets.
- Recorded stream
- Webinar
Oct 1, 2024Oct 1
2024
Optimizing Content Workflows
Our live virtual developer-focused event features stories from our community and Sanity engineers.
- Recorded stream
- Developer Deep Dive
Aug 26, 2024Aug 26
2024
DMEXCO 2024 ↗
Meet us at Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event. September 18 & 19 2024, in Cologne!
- External Event
- Tradeshow
Aug 20, 2024Aug 20
2024
Building Resilient Applications with Sanity.
Our live virtual developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features. Full agenda coming soon!
- Recorded stream
- Developer Deep Dive
Jul 30, 2024Jul 30
2024
(At least) 6 ways to improve a content-driven website built with Next
Join Lee from Vercel and Knut from Sanity as they review James Singleton’s Next.js site for Redshirt Sports. What can be improved and why? Join us as we learn together and explore topics like performance, build times, content modeling, query optimization, and SEO.
- Recorded stream
- Live Feedback Session
Jul 18, 2024Jul 18
2024
Behind the Experience with Tecovas
We sent Simen, our CTO and Co-Founder, down to Texas to learn, and share, how the team at Tecovas, an American retailer of cowboy boots and Western apparel, is bringing the spirit of the West to life for their customers together with Sanity and Shopify.
- Sanity presents
Jul 9, 2024Jul 9
2024
Enhancing SEO and Editing Efficiency
Our live virtual developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features.
- Recorded stream
- Developer Deep Dive
May 21, 2024May 21
2024
Optimizing Reusability with Sanity
A developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features.
- Recorded stream
- Developer Deep Dive
May 8, 2024May 8
2024
Sanity Connect
Catch up on our latest product releases and exciting community announcements. Relive the magic of former Pixar's, Matthew Luhn, on telling compelling stories with AI.
- Recorded stream
Apr 9, 2024Apr 9
2024
Tips and Tools for powerful customization
A developer-focused event featuring stories from our community and a deep dive into new Sanity features.
- Recorded stream
- Developer Deep Dive
Mar 21, 2024Mar 21
2024
How Amplitude drives product-led growth with Sanity
Hear how Amplitude built a self-serve content engine with Sanity to drive self-serve product growth.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk
Feb 3, 2024Feb 3
2024
How AETHER increased revenue by 11% with Sanity
Simen Svale, CTO and Co-Founder of Sanity, sits down with Ashley Brooks & Evan Backes of AETHER, and Michal Wolczecki-Klim of Commerce-UI to dive deep into how they achieved exciting results after migrating their entire e-commerce site to Sanity.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk
Dec 14, 2023Dec 14
2023
How Tecovas roped in success with composable commerce
Explore how retail brand, Tecovas, enhanced scalability and achieved significant sales growth by transitioning to a modern e-commerce tech stack with Sanity and Shopify Hydrogen.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk
Jan 4, 2023Jan 4
2023
How Sanity, Vercel, and Next.js optimize and modernize content
Hear from the Director of Engineering at Morning Brew about how they deliver rich, interactive stories to their audience, transforming their business from a newsletter to a media brand.
- Recorded stream
Nov 1, 2022Nov 1
2022
How PUMA runs fast with Sanity and Next.js
Moving fast as a global brand – a look at how Puma uses Sanity and Next.js to run their multi-platform infrastructure.
- Recorded stream
- Builder Talk