Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Structured assets. Global access. Full control. Organize and deliver media the same way you manage content.
Store and manage images, videos, and files alongside your content—with full schema control and global access across all projects.
Use GROQ, datasets, and CDN delivery to organize and serve assets just like any other content—clean, queryable, and production-ready.
Every update cascades across projects, surfaces, and teams—keeping content aligned and consistent.
See exactly where assets are used. Clean up, reduce storage waste, and optimize licensing.
The programmable media app
Define custom data structures for your assets in code. Create validations, conditional fields, and complex relationships that enforce your business rules and content architecture automatically.
No more folder hierarchies that quickly deteriorate. Build automated workflows based on your custom Aspects. Media Library provides a rich set of APIs to integrate assets into your content workflows, enabling custom transformations, validations, and business logic that fits your needs.
Reference the same assets across multiple projects without duplication. Build complex multi-site architectures with shared media while maintaining referential integrity. Perfect for multi-brand platform or organizations with separate content workspaces.
Upload the biggest resolution assets you have, and request exactly the size, crop, format you need where you need it. No more tedious pre-processing to resize and reformat assets.
Bulk upload files with drag-and-drop ease, then organize them with intuitive collections and find precisely what you are looking for with powerful filtering.
Identify which assets are actually used in your content. Quickly pinpoint the unused ones to clean up your storage, keeping your media focused and efficient.
Update assets once and automatically propagate changes to all content that uses them, eliminating tedious manual updates across multiple locations.
Control access to confidential or time-sensitive media with authenticated delivery and role-based permissions. Prevent accidental reuse and early leaks.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.