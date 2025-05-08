Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice projects.
Clean templates
Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.
Clean Astro + Sanity app
A minimal Astro app with Sanity Studio.
Clean SvelteKit + Sanity app
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.
Clean Remix + Sanity app
A minimal Remix app with Sanity Studio.
Clean Nuxt + Sanity app
A minimal Nuxt app with Sanity Studio.
Clean Angular + Sanity app
A minimal Angular SPA app with Sanity Studio.
Full-fledged templates
Blog with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Sanity Studio + React Router (Remix) fully featured template
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.
Ignite for Sanity
Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.
Turbo Start Sanity
A bare-metal, nitro-fuelled Sanity template welded in the garage of Roboto Studio. Ready to rip with pagebuilders, hyper-optimised SEO, and a need for speed.
Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter
A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.
SanityPress
A pre-configured Sanity Studio on Next.js designed for rapid and scalable website development. The last template you’ll ever need—for good.
E-commerce templates
Medusa DTC Starter
Created a feature-rich B2C starter showcasing Medusa’s flexibility
AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo
Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.
Commerce Layer Sanity Template
A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.