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Templates

Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice projects.

Clean templates

Clean Next.js + Sanity app

Featured
Official

Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.

Full-fledged templates

Ignite for Sanity

Featured

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Turbo Start Sanity

Featured

A bare-metal, nitro-fuelled Sanity template welded in the garage of Roboto Studio. Ready to rip with pagebuilders, hyper-optimised SEO, and a need for speed.

Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter

Featured

A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.

Serge Ovcharenko

SanityPress

Featured

A pre-configured Sanity Studio on Next.js designed for rapid and scalable website development.​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍​‍﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌​‌‍﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿‍﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍‌‍​‌​﻿​‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌​﻿‍​​﻿‍​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍​​﻿​﻿​﻿​‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​​﻿​‍​﻿‌﻿‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​‍​﻿‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿​‍​﻿‌​​﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​‌​﻿‌‍​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿‌‍​﻿‌​​﻿​‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿​​​﻿‌‍​﻿​‍​﻿‌‍​﻿​‌​﻿‍‌‌‍‌‌​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌​﻿‍‌‌‍​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌‍​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍​‌‍​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍​‍‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​​﻿‍​​﻿‌‍​﻿​‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​﻿﻿﻿‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌​‌‍﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍‌‍​‌​﻿​‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌​﻿‍​​﻿‍​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍​​﻿​﻿​﻿​‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​​﻿​‍​﻿‌﻿‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​‍​﻿‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿​‍​﻿‌​​﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​‌​﻿‌‍​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿‌‍​﻿‌​​﻿​‌​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿​​​﻿‌‍​﻿​‍​﻿‌‍​﻿​‌​﻿‍‌‌‍‌‌​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌​﻿‍‌‌‍​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌‍​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍​‌‍​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍​‍‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​​﻿‍​​﻿‌‍​﻿​‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌‍‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿‌‌‌‍​‍‌‍﻿​‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​​‍​‍‌﻿﻿‌ The last template you’ll ever need—for good.

Mitchell Christ

E-commerce templates

AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo

Official

Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.

Latest Templates

Remotion + Cloudinary Video Pipeline

Render videos from Sanity content in one click: a Studio action renders the post with Remotion (locally or in a Vercel Sandbox), publishes to Cloudinary with ready-made site, social, and email derivatives, and plays it on Next.js 16. Plus Sanity Assist, ElevenLabs narration, Resend email.

Matthew Rhoads

Eastward

Paid template

A high-performance Astro and Sanity template built for editorial travel content. Bring luxury destination guides, immersive travelogues, and interactive trip timelines to life with a fluid, high-end design.

Elliot Li

The Content Architecture

Paid template

A production Sanity and Next.js starter kit built over six years of client work, made for agentic development. AGENTS.md, scoped skills, and MCP servers mean Claude Code and Cursor build inside committed decisions instead of reinventing them. Skip the boilerplate and build the actual site.

Edoardo Lunardi

Digital Arc Startup & Creative Agency Template

Paid template

Digital Arc is a modern shadcn UI template for startup and creative agency websites. It helps teams present services, projects, teams, and brand stories in a polished layout that is built for conversion.

Atomist SaaS Landing Page Template

Paid template

Atomist is a clean, minimal shadcn UI landing page template purposely-built for SaaS products. It gives developers, indie hackers, and startup founders a structured, production-ready starting point to launch polished product pages faster without the overhead of building every section from the ground up.

Shadcn Space

Meridian - Luxury Resort & Hotel Website Template

Paid template

Meridian is a premium, fully-coded website template for luxury resorts, boutique hotels, and private villa collections. Every interaction is considered — from scrubbed GSAP scroll sequences to a live booking filter with URL-based state. Powered by Next.js 16 App Router, Sanity Studio v4, and a custom Tailwind CSS v4 design system. Key Features: Sticky scroll video panels with GSAP scrubbed word animations Accommodation listing with check-in/out date filter and guest counter Sanity Studio schemas for accommodations, blog, and site settings Boolean amenity system — editors tick checkboxes, no typos possible Embla carousel for accommodation gallery Blog with Portable Text rendering FAQ accordion, experiences grid, video CTA section Contact form via Resend API Lenis smooth scroll Fully responsive — mobile, tablet, desktop TypeScript throughout Mock data included — zero config to see the full site Files Included: TypeScript, JSX, CSS Compatible Browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge Compatible With: Node.js 18+, Vercel, Sanity (free tier) Columns: Responsive Documentation: Well Documented

Mohammad Shohag

Victio - Free SaaS Landing Page Template

Paid template

A modern, production-ready SaaS landing page template built with Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and Resend. Free to use for personal and commercial projects.

Mohammad Shohag

EstateHaven - Real Estate Website Template for Next.js & Sanity

Paid template

Estate Haven is a modern, clean, and production-ready real estate website template built for agencies, independent agents, and property businesses. Powered by Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and TypeScript — it gives you a stunning, fully functional property website that's ready to go live in minutes.

Mohammad Shohag

Maison - Restaurant & Cafe Next.js Template

Paid template

A modern, elegant Next.js template for restaurants and cafés, powered by Sanity CMS. Maison combines stunning visuals with a seamless content management experience. perfect for fine dining, casual cafés, and everything in between.

Mohammad Shohag

Modern Real Estate Next.js Template

Paid template

Build a modern, high-performance real estate website in minutes with this Next.js 14 Real Estate Website Template. Designed for agencies, property listings, and real estate startups, this template comes with a clean UI, scalable architecture, and CMS integration.

Mohammad Shohag

Sanity Page Builder

The most complete open-source page builder for Sanity + Next.js. 26 content blocks, 16 custom studio inputs, 9 grid layouts, visual style controls, blog system, and seed script.

ognjen

Sanity + Next.js + Cloudflare + i18n Starter

A scalable starter template combining Sanity CMS, Next.js, Cloudflare Workers and i18n for building high-performance, content-first web applications with internationalization support.

Pedro Duque

Sanity + Next.js + Cloudflare Starter

A scalable starter template combining Sanity CMS, Next.js, and Cloudflare for building high-performance, content-first web applications.

Pedro Duque

trendspotter

Paid template

A curation theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS

Michael Andreuzza

Studiomax

Paid template

An agency theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS

Michael Andreuzza