Build with Next.js

Blog with Built-in Content Editing

v3 Ready

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Blog using Next.js

A statically generated blog example using Next.js and Sanity This example showcases Next.js's Static Generation feature using Sanity as the data source.

Cody Olsen

Next.js Landing Pages

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Build your personal site

Next.js Blog with Comments

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

Gatsby Portfolio

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Blog with Gatsby

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Rich e-commerce experiences with Sanity

HULL

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Carolina Gonzalez

Latest starters

Angular website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts.

Eric Howey

Gatsby Theme Catalyst

A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.

Eric Howey

Blog with Eleventy

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

HeySugar (Gatsby)

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Studio with Localization

A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples.

Rune Botten

Events with Nuxt.JS

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Kitchen Sink

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Blog with Gridsome

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.

Sanity.io starter template with Jigsaw

Jigsaw (https://jigsaw.tighten.co) starter kit which sources content from Sanity (https://sanity.io) deployed on Netlify

Christopher Pecoraro
Get started with Sanity