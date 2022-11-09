Getting started with Sanity
There are different ways of getting started with Sanity, depending on how you like to learn. You can follow our written quickstart guide, watch videos or check out the code in our templates.
If you have questions about Sanity, and how to get started, join our Slack community and ask there.
Quickstart guide
Follow a step-by-step guide and learn the basics of the Sanity platform by setting up a minimal project.
Video tutorials
Learn how to use Sanity with popular technologies for common use cases with these full video courses.
Templates
Learn Sanity by exploring these best-practice projects and make them your own.