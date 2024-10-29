Add live content to your application

The Live Content API enables you to deliver live content experiences without the complexity and infrastructure requirements traditionally found in real-time apps.

The next-sanity library offers the most seamless integration with the API. The JavaScript client offers helper utilities to get you started, but you'll need to build additional functionality.

Enable live content with only a few lines of code with next-sanity.

A new or existing Sanity project.

Add your front end or deployment target's to the projects CORS origins. This is found in the project's API section at sanity.io/manage.

A Next.js application built with the app router architecture. The Live Content features in next-sanity do not support app built with pages router.

Install and configure the client

You can install, setup, and configure Sanity in your existing Next.js project with init .

npx sanity@latest init

The init command will guide you through linking your project.

Alternatively, install the package or update it to the latest version if you have an earlier version.

npm install next-sanity@latest

Next, confirm that you have an existing Sanity client configured.

import { createClient } from "next-sanity" ; import { dataset , projectId } from "../env" ; export const client = createClient ( { projectId , dataset , apiVersion : "vX" , useCdn : true } ) ;

Protip By setting apiVersion to "vX", you're opting into the experimental version of the API that includes the live content capabilities. This opt-in is only effective for this client has no lasting impact on your project.

Create the live utilities

Create a live utility file and configure the sanityFetch helper and SanityLive component by passing in your local Sanity client and a token. defineLive requires a browser and server token in order to fetch draft content when using Draft Mode. If you aren't using visual editing or draft previews, you can omit the token.

import { defineLive } from "next-sanity" ; import { client } from "@sanity/lib/client" ; const token = process . env . SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN if ( ! token ) { throw new Error ( "Missing SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN" ) } export const { sanityFetch , SanityLive } = defineLive ( { client , serverToken : token , browserToken : token , } )

Tokens Tokens passed to defineLive need viewer access rights in order to fetch draft content. The token for serverToken and browserToken can be the same. The browserToken is only used when Draft Mode is enabled and initiated by Presentation Tool or Vercel Toolbar.

Fetch your queries

Whenever you need to query data in your Sanity dataset, import the sanityFetch helper and call it as you would any Sanity client by passing in a GROQ query and any query parameters.

import { sanityFetch } from "@/sanity/lib/live" import { POST_QUERY } from "./queries.ts" const { data : post } = await sanityFetch ( { query : POST_QUERY , params : { } } )

In this example, the data response is destructured to post and sanityFetch receives a GROQ query and an optional params object.

Enable the SanityLive component

The final step to enable the Live Content API is adding the SanityLive React component. It listens for changes in your data and works with your sanityFetch queries to efficiently update content . Include it in application so it renders on any page that needs live content.

In this example, it lives just before the closing body tag in the RootLayout component.

import { SanityLive } from "@/sanity/lib/live" export default function RootLayout ( { children , } : { children : React . ReactNode } ) { return ( < html lang = " en " > < body > { children } < SanityLive /> </ body > </ html > ) }

Next steps

For more on how to incorporate the Live Content API in your Next.js application, as well as how to set up Visual Editing and Draft Previews, check out the next-sanity readme.

readme. Level up with Work-ready Next.js on Sanity Learn.

Dive into the Sanity + Next.js example application.

Looking for even more ways to incorporate Sanity and Next.js? Explore the ecosystem of guides, plugins, and starter templates available on the Exchange.

Create your own integration

If you're not using a framework-specific helper(next-sanity), you need to create your own integration to use the Live Content API.

A new or existing Sanity project.

Add your front end or deployment target's to the projects CORS origins. This is found in the project's API section at sanity.io/manage.

Install and configure the client

First, install the latest version of the client.

npm install @sanity/client@latest

Configure your @sanity/client with your project settings and the latest API version:

const client = createClient ( { projectId : "your-project-id" , dataset : "your-dataset" , apiVersion : "vX" , useCdn : true } )

Protip By setting apiVersion to "vX", you're opting into the experimental version of the API that includes the live content capabilities. This opt-in is only effective for this client has no lasting impact on your project.

How it works

Here's a high-level overview of how the Live Content API works:

Every response from the content lake now includes sync tags. If you want to keep that content up to date in real time, you need to store the tags. Then you can subscribe to a stream of live updates by calling the client.live.events() method. This will return an Observable that emits events whenever the content in the dataset changes. Whenever you receive an event, you can check if any of the event tags match the sync tags from content you want to keep up to date. If there is a match, you can refetch the content using the event ID as the lastLiveEventId argument in your client.fetch call. This ensures that you always get the latest version of the content from the CDN, avoiding any stale data.

Minimal example

Here is a minimal example running in the console. It keeps a single, pre-defined, document in sync using sync tags:

import { createClient } from "@sanity/client" const client = createClient ( { projectId : "your-project-id" , dataset : "your-dataset" , apiVersion : "vX" , useCdn : true } ) const query = "*[slug.current == $slug][0]" const slug = "were-doing-it-live" let syncTags = [ ] function render ( lastLiveEventId ? : string ) { client . fetch ( query , { slug } , { filterResponse : false , lastLiveEventId } ) . then ( ( res ) => { syncTags = res . syncTags const data = res . result console . log ( data ) } ) ) } render ( ) const subscription = client . live . events ( ) . subscribe ( ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "message" && event . tags . some ( ( tag ) => syncTags . includes ( tag ) ) ) { render ( event . id ) } if ( event . type === "restart" ) { render ( ) } } )

In this example:

We create a Sanity client instance with the necessary configuration. We define a query to fetch posts and execute it, setting filterResponse: false to get the syncTags along with the result. We store the returned syncTags and render the initial data. We subscribe to live updates using client.live.events() . Whenever an update event is received, we check if any of its tags match our stored syncTags. If there's a match, we refetch the data, passing the event ID as lastLiveEventId to get the latest version. We update the stored syncTags and re-render with the fresh data. Finally, we unsubscribe from the live updates when no longer needed.

This pattern allows your application to efficiently keep its content in sync with the latest changes in your Sanity dataset.

Learn more about the underpinnings of the Live Content API by exploring the Live reference docs.