Canvas

AI-accelerated content creation

A place to author content that embraces the creative process and helps you deliver better and faster with seamless hand-off to your front end.

Explore Canvas

Introduction to Canvas

Canvas is a writing tool that empowers content creation with AI assistance and contextual notes. Craft informed, engaging content effortlessly.

Content mapping for Canvas

Bridge the gap between Create and Studio with content mapping

Configure content mapping

Learn how to set up and configure content mapping to bridge the gap between Sanity Canvas and Sanity Studio, giving your content team the best of both worlds.

